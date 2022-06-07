Conveying the importance of dust solutions

Dust is inevitable.

Whether from grinding up ores to extract the minerals inside, or from crushing, what are essentially boulders, into tiny, little rocks that are a much more manageable size for handling and transport, or even just when handling the super fine aggregates so often used in construction, the emission of at least some amount of dust is unavoidable. And dust just gets everywhere.

The formation of this dust is not entirely unwelcome, however, and in some cases, the dust is the intended product; so, efforts to negate it are rarely required, nor are they entirely plausible.

Therefore, the more auspicious approach is to control the spread of this biproduct by removing any possible avenues of emission into the environment.

It doesn’t matter how much dust you produce if it never gets a chance to see the light of day.

The great escape of dust tends to be most prevalent in some rather specific locations: transfer points, where the product is in its most turbulent state.

At the end of the belt where the material is discharged, especially when into open air, such as onto stockpiles, rather than into sealed chutes or hoppers.

In areas where product is exposed to environmental factors, primarily wind, which can whip the top layers up into a violent frenzy. In any areas where vibration is common, where this jolting movement can bounce the material around, causing unsettled particles to wander off the conveyor looking to wreak havoc.