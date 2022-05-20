Connect, scan and optimise

When it comes to compressed air installations, Atlas Copco wants to make sure its customers are always connected and informed.

As Charles Darwin once said, “It’s not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It’s the one that is most adaptable to change”.

A compressed air system is one of a mine’s biggest energy consumers. Gaining energy efficiency can have a big impact on costs, while also helping to reduce CO 2 footprint. Atlas Copco wants to make sure its customers are always connected and informed.

Connect

In a world where smartphones have become so ubiquitous, there are already more connected devices than people in the world, so it makes sense that being connected has also become a normal part if modern industry.

Being connected means instant visibility, and the Atlas Copco SMARTLink range of monitors captures live data from compressed air equipment and translates that information into clear insights. Users can check uptime, energy efficiency and CO 2 emissions at a glance.

SMARTLink offers easy follow-up of the energy consumption of compressed air installation. Users can get a quick overview on the dashboard or delve deeper into customised reports. Uniquely based on machines’ actual working conditions, recommendations present real opportunities to improve the efficiency of an air system.

Connecting via an SMARTLink Energy Plan means compressors’ data will be fed into the Atlas Copco Big Data Framework. This allows the company to activate diagnostic supervision of compressors, enabling it to spot and fix any deviations at an early stage. Based on algorithms and expert analysis, proactive troubleshooting keeps customers’ energy efficiency at its top level.

Scan

Atlas Copco offers a compressed air auditing and leakage detection system so businesses can have a deeper understanding of their systems.

AIRScan is a compressed air auditing and leakage detection service. An AIRScan energy audit includes a full survey of the compressed air net parameters, including energy consumption of the equipment, flow rates and pressures, to get an accurate picture of the compressor room.

With measurements performed during operation, production does not need to stop during an audit. The logged information is used to simulate several energy-saving scenarios. The system’s unique and proprietary analysis software can simulate different configurations of a compressed air system, allowing insight into realistic savings figures.

The AIRscan report provides a clear summary for decision-makers, as well as an in-depth analysis of problems and solutions for technical staff to help to improve system performance.

It is estimated that after five years, 20–30 per cent of the energy used by a compressed air system is wasted on leaks. A leak as small as 3mm can be very expensive, with an energy loss equivalent to 16 tonnes of CO 2 emissions. During an AIRScan leak detection survey, a state-of-the-art acoustic camera detects 40 per cent more leaks than traditional tools, at twice the speed. The air leaks report includes the savings potential and a priority list for repairs.

Knowing the condition of compressed air equipment and being able to respond proactively is the surest way to achieve maximum availability and protect the investment. The AIRScan vibration analysis is a health check for the compressor element, gearbox, coupling, drive train and other rotating components a – a powerful tool in preventing expensive breakdowns.

Air purity is also vital. Compressed air that contains unwanted substances like water, oil or solid particles may impact the quality of a mine’s final product, while companies may need to comply with quality standards.

The AIRScan air quality analysis uses advanced tools to check the purity of compressed air. It comes with a clear report, including recommendations on how to achieve the air quality you need.

Optimise

If a compressed air system has multiple compressors or blowers, they have to be started, stopped and regulated to meet fluctuations in air demand.

In a traditional system, output pressure often exceeds required pressure, resulting in a cost increase. The Atlas Copco Optimizer 4.0 and Equalizer 4.0 are designed to offer a much smarter solution. By automating compressor operation, these master controllers increase system stability, minimise wear and achieve optimal energy efficiency.

Additionally, Atlas Copco offers AIRNet piping systems for any compressor piping systems that have excessive leaks or are undersized or inadequately designed.

A high-end aluminium system designed to save the money that other piping systems spend, AIRNet is sized, planned and installed to support sustainable operational excellence in the production process. AIRNet piping systems can influence the total cost of ownership and the level of production efficiency by optimising the sizing, planning and installation of the piping.

Heat generated during air compression is diverted to the cooling system and released into the atmosphere.

The thermal energy that would otherwise be wasted from this can be put to good use with Atlas Copco’s Energy Recovery, which recovers the heat so it can be used for workspace heating, hot water or industrial processes.

Compressors of any age or type can benefit from the processing capability of the Elektronikon Mk5 Touch controller, which offers the most advanced control algorithms and connectivity via SMARTLink and results in improved machine control and energy savings.

Businesses seeking to unlock potential savings of their compressor rooms can discover how they can be better connected, informed and optimised.