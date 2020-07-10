Composite idler specialists launch Santiago office

CPS Conveyors has launched its new sales office in Santiago, Chile. The office will service key clients in the region with their expertise conveyor engineering and high-quality conveyor idlers.

For the past 17 years, CPS has established itself as a global leader in the conveyor idler industry – Thanks to its robust history in the Australian market and key international projects – including First Quantum Minerals’ Minera Panama.

CPS’s innovative products and new-to-market technology, such as their flagship Yeloroll HD and Polyurethane return rollers, are proven in the field. Including great results within the Chilean Copper industry at Codelco’s Radomiro Tomic mine.

As the world composite roller pioneers, with over 17 years’ experience working with composite technology, CPS will be focusing on introducing these light weight, belt-friendly and low noise rollers to the Chilean market.

The design philosophy at CPS is to introduce lighter weight, belt friendly rollers without compromising on performance. Detailed engineering is carried out for each application to ensure the product is fit for purpose and provides the client with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO).