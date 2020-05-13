Blast overbreak reduced by 12 per cent at QLD mine

Dyno Nobel’s latest initiation technology, EZshot LP for underground perimeter blasting, continues its strong uptake by mining customers across Australia.

Half barrels from the initial drilling, which are indicative of controlled timing and an optimal blast outcome, can be seen in ground where they haven’t previously resulted after blasting.

The use of EZshot LP technology has now been proven to deliver smooth and accurate cuts to rockfaces, with a drastic reduction in overbreak.

While studies are ongoing to further quantify the benefit to the full mining cycle and performance in varied rock conditions, a customer approached the DynoConsult team to provide a solution for blasting in challenging ground conditions.

An early case study produced by the team has shown potential to deliver value across the value chain including:

A 12 per cent overall reduction (from 22 per cent to 10 per cent) in overbreak was measured due to switching detonators from NONEL LPs to EZshot LP detonators;

A measurable reduction in volumes of material scaled off the walls; and

Initial calculations indicate there is a positive $/m benefit to development mining costs from using the EZshot LP detonators.

Operators on site have commented on the ease and success of use of the product.

“I have seen visible half barrels in poor ground where we have never seen them before, and a full profile of half barrels in good ground.”

Download the full case study here.