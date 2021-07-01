Bearing solutions for the world’s largest machines

Mining is an industry that is synonymous with giant machines. From bucket wheel reclaimers measuring tens of metres in diameter to kilometres-long conveyor lines carrying raw and processed material along, it is easy to feel like a lilliputian walking around a mining operation. To consider all those massive machineries rely on the humble bearings for rolling along puts the critical role of bearings into a fresh perspective.

Over the decades, Schaeffler has built a reputation as manufacturer of large size industrial bearings, including being the first company to introduce split spherical roller bearings. Schaeffler’s FAG and INA large size bearings are mounted on various mining equipment across the world, from conveyor belt and pulleys to vibrating screens, vertical mills, roller presses and high-pressure grinding rollers (HPGRs).

In Australia, Schaeffler large size bearings are available through CBC’s national supply network. This, as Schaeffler Australia Engineering Manager Andreas Pieper elaborates, places Schaeffler in a unique position in terms of supply availability and responsiveness.

To read the full article, please click here.