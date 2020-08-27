AXXIS TITANIUM upgrade blasts off to new heights

BME’s launch of the AXXIS TITANIUM detonator system is proof that the company is not satisfied with its list of global record-setting achievements. Australian Mining takes a closer look at the new release.

South African blasting and explosives specialist BME, a member of the Omnia group, has enhanced the strengths of the already highly acclaimed AXXIS electronic initiation system.

The AXXIS system was the driving force behind the largest electronic detonator blast in the world in 2016.

Taking place at a large coal mine in Queensland, the blast reflects the enthusiastic take-up of the detonator system in Australia.

BME then topped its own record when 7350 AXXIS electronic detonators were fired in a single pattern 1.7 kilometres long in another coal mine in Central Queensland in 2018.

On both occasions, the technology was applied by mine staff without the need for any direct AXXIS technical support, proving ease of use and something that other electronic detonator designers had not achieved.

Its newly released AXXIS TITANIUM digital initiation system is equipped with a dual safety system featuring dual capacitors and dual voltage, retaining AXXIS’s reputation as an electronic initiation system that improves the safety of mine blasting.

“Dual voltage effectively means that you can communicate with the detonator, write any desired firing times and log positions from your device to the detonator and do all that at a safe, lower voltage even with explosives loaded in the hole,” BME global product manager for AXXIS, Tinus Brits says.

“You need to make sure that, if there is a detonator that is faulty or damaged in some way, you do not risk initiating its fuse. That’s the benefit of a dual voltage system.”

Additionally, the AXXIS TITANIUM range features dual capacitors comprising a logic and firing capacitor.

The logic – or lower voltage – capacitor is used for communication with the detonator. The firing – or higher voltage – capacitor is used at blasting time when the pit is cleared and high voltages and currents are applied to the line to charge each firing capacitor and initiate each detonator.

AXXIS TITANIUM stands out globally because of the enhanced safety in using both bases of safety, being dual voltage and dual capacitors to create separate lines of communication and inherently safe logging and testing.

“AXXIS TITANIUM is unique in using both,” Brits says.

With its volatile memory, the preceding electronic initiation system, AXXIS GII, doesn’t allow for detonator programming and testing to happen at the same time during logging.

“The stability of the AXXIS TITANIUM unit is a big win for us. It is a major improvement in reliability, performance, safety and quality for our clients,” Brits continues.

There are multiple safety barriers inside the detonator that include high energy electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection in the way of spark gaps, and in-line resistors including ESD protection designed into the application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) to ensure that each detonator is immune to stray currents and most lightning strikes.

The detonator system features an ASIC design, including a triple redundant firing switch for reliable and safe firing.

The electronics in each detonator are encapsulated and the detonator shell has a high-strength copper alloy shell, both of which provide strength against dynamic pressures. Detonators can be subjected to high dynamic pressures, especially in holes with multiple charge decks.

“As a blast is fired, shock waves are generated from each exploding hole into the surrounding rock, creating very high dynamic pressure waves that potentially crush and damage the electronic components in unfired detonators, thus leading to misfires. With the higher strength shells and protection of the electronic components by encapsulation, AXXIS TITANIUM detonators are more resistant to dynamic pressure waves,” Brits says.

“Encapsulation also protects against the unlikely possibility of components heating up from external energy.”

AXXIS TITANIUM also has a wide range in firing time. Detonators can be programmed up to 35 seconds (35,000 milliseconds) in one-millisecond intervals. This provides huge flexibility in designing blast firing times and giving users opportunities to apply enhanced blasting methods for more efficient mineral extraction.

The exceptional firing time accuracy of each AXXIS TITANIUM detonator allows for accurate initiation even at the extreme firing times of 35,000 milliseconds.

BME undertook one of its biggest trial blasts with AXXIS TITANIUM in July. The blast proved to be a success, with no problems or issues detected on the detonator itself.

AXXIS TITANIUM has also been successfully tested across mines of different commodities in South Africa, including vanadium, coal and chrome, thus successfully testing the effect of these conductive rock types on reliability and persistence of wireless communication range.

“A vanadium mine, for instance, has very high iron content that can cause interference during wireless communication between controller and blaster boxes and between blasters and detonators,” Brits says.

BME builds on other technological advances that lead to AXXIS TITANIUM’s success. The non-volatile memory in each detonator is also able to record time stamps and firing times that have been written into the detonator. To Brits, this is a big win for AXXIS TITANIUM.

“It remembers when and what it was programmed for and it records a history of all communication with it, from manufacturing to final charging and firing,” he says.

“This gives us the ability for quick and reliable programming, testing and diagnosis in the field.”

BME’s blast management system, XPLOLOG, uses a cloud-based solution to capture block activities (dipping, priming, charging and stemming) and displays the block progress in real-time on a website dashboard for quick decision-making and post-blast analysis for future improvements.

Users can design a blast, upload it to the server and access it via XPLOLOG or the AXXIS TITANIUM loggers. XPLOLOG, therefore, has turned into a digital diary for blast operators where they used to rely on paper documents, according to BME technical services manager Tom Dermody.

“This has delivered efficiencies where the whole process of quality assurance and quality control are digitalised,” Dermody says.

“Mine employees can monitor their blasting operation and have a live feed of how it is progressing using Wi-Fi or GSM connectivity on site.”

AXXIS TITANIUM is complemented by a series of technologies that make blasting operations easier for blasters.

BME’s Blasting Guide application, currently available on the Google Play Store, can also rapidly calculate and check blast designs thanks to its advanced calculators.

“It replaces what used to be in a paper booklet and becomes a digital guide in the field,” BME marketing manager Michelle Fedder says.

The mine blasting experience has been completely refreshed with the company’s technological innovations.

BME has taken what is meant to be a mere enhancement of its previous detonator system into unchartered territories for the sector and is looking to the future. The company is excited about what lies ahead for AXXIS, and across its broader portfolio of blasting products and solutions.

