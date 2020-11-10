AusIMM launches hybrid conferences to help professionals stay connected

With COVID-19 impacting events throughout 2020, the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) has created a hybrid format for its conferences, allowing delegates to attend in person or online during 2021.

In 2021, eight AusIMM conferences will move to a hybrid format, including Underground Operators, Life of Mine, AusRock, Mill Operators, Mine Waste and Tailings, Open Pit Operators, Iron Ore and Future Mining.

The conferences will be held across various Australian capital cities and staged online, allowing industry professionals to digitally access world-class conference content, including keynote addresses, technical presentations, virtual exhibitions and networking functions.

AusIMM has adopted the Events OnAir platform for virtual delegates to explore live and on-demand conference insights, participate in live-streamed Q&A sessions and engage virtually with industry professionals from the safety of their own home or office.

With many travel restrictions still in place during the final months of 2020, AusIMM’s early decision to go hybrid ensures the health and safety of delegates, sponsors and exhibitors, without missing out on valuable discussions and information.

AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin says at a time of uncertainty and change, it is important to offer a stable and accessible approach for building networks and careers in the mining industry.

“AusIMM’s new hybrid conference model offers first class professional development in an inclusive, globally accessible format,” Durkin says.

“International travel restrictions will likely continue for some time, and this new model provides a responsive solution to deliver meaningful professional development now and into the future.”

For those attending in person, health and safety will be top priority, with AusIMM and conference venues working closely to monitor COVID-19 regulations in line with advice from the Australian Government and local health authorities. This includes new measures around physical distancing, increased hygiene practices, safe food service, sanitisation and cleaning protocols.

Besides the new hygiene measures, in-person attendees can expect the same exciting benefits they have enjoyed at previous AusIMM conferences, including industry-leading keynote speakers, the latest technical insights and a full trade exhibition showcasing the latest products and technology.

For those unable to attend in person, the virtual events platform provides a range of benefits to keep delegates connected to each event.

“The hybrid model offers enduring value for delegates in remote and overseas locations to attend from their own home, office or site location,” Durkin says.

“We have already had a glimpse into the future with our recent digital conferences with high levels of engagement through the online platform.

“We look forward to hosting outstanding conference experiences for all delegates wherever they are in the world to learn, connect and network at AusIMM hybrid conferences in 2021.”

There will be more opportunities for delegates to attend an AusIMM hybrid event with a selection of registration rates. This includes a hybrid rate, which allows attendees to access conferences in person and the content and networking opportunities available via the online platform and an online-only rate for those attending purely online.

Following the success of the International Uranium Digital Conference, Lithium and Battery Metals Digital Conference, Minesafe International Digital Conference and identifying the advantages to the hybrid format, AusIMM is looking to adopt it over the long term.

“The new model will open new opportunities for the global resources community and build upon the success of AusIMM’s digital conferences already delivered in 2020,” Durkin says.

This feature also appears in the November edition of Australian Mining.