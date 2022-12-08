AUS Smash Repairs is smashing expectations

AUS Smash Repairs talks to Australian Mining about what sets the company apart from the competition.

AUS Fleet Solutions (AFS), in association with Europcar WA, has solidified itself as the one-stop-shop for fleet solutions in Western Australia with its array of businesses including its state-of-the-art smash repair facility: AUS Smash Repairs (ASR).

Given WA has been unofficially classified the mining capital of the world, many regional and remote miners rely on repair services to assist with damaged vehicles.

This is where ASR steps in to provide the servicing and repairs these companies need.

“We have the capabilities to get mining company vehicles serviced or repaired quickly and safely,” AUS Smash Repairs manager Clint McGhie told Australian Mining.

“We have completed mining company vehicles, including buses, trucks and 4WDs, and ensure we have no comebacks on our quality repairs.

“Many damaged vehicles require a mechanical inspection or mechanical work performed on them during the repair process. With ASR being a part of the AFS group, this enables us to do the mechanical inspection on the vehicles at the same time.”

ASR provides abrasive blasting, a fast and efficient method of removing rust, paint, corrosion, and surface coatings, which are some of the most common problems found of vehicles on mine sites.

Abrasive blasting is only one of the many repair options customers can access with ASR. For bodywork repairs, the company can source parts or have them manufactured and, thanks to its large 14m spray booth, is capable of accommodating high-roofed or larger vehicles with ease, if painting is required.

As one of the only smash repair services in WA with equipment capable of 4WD chassis straightening and realignment services, ASR is an ideal servicing choice for a wide variety of vehicles.

“We have a 4WD chassis alignment system with a 3D measuring system for accurate OEM (original equipment manufacturer) specifications” McGhie said.

Other services include bumper repairs, fibreglass repairs, air-conditioning re-gas and de-gas, hail damage repair, and paint-less dent repairs.

ASR also has a flatbed wraparound aligner capable of pulling up to 10 tonnes.

ASR provides windscreen replacement and static or dynamic recalibration for windscreens on premises.

The company is a recommended and partner repairer for most insurance companies, so customers can be assured any repairs for claims are processed quickly and smoothly.

The company has a particular focus on getting vehicles back to their drivers sooner rather than later, recognising that many jobs cannot be completed without the vehicle.

“Our processes and procedures help to eliminate delays and hold-ups in the allocated time,” McGhie said.

These processes include a full vehicle safety and quality check, as well as a wheel check and tighten (even if the wheels didn’t need to be removed) to keep customers as safe as possible when they’re on the road. But just because repairs happen faster with ASR, it doesn’t mean that quality is sacrificed.

“We adhere to a stringent structure in our processes. A number of key points must be followed, and we ensure that all parties are aware of exactly how the task is proceeding,” McGhie said. “We make it as seamless as possible for all involved.”

To keep repairing vehicles at a high standard, ASR takes customer reviews and feedback seriously, making sure to check on them often.

A testament to this commitment is the fact insurance companies send policy-holders directly to ASR, meaning they trust the company to provide high-quality repairs.

The ASR team has over 200 years of combined panel and paint personal experience, which means no job is too hard or complicated.

“As part of AUS Fleet Solutions and in association with Europcar, we are able to capitalise on their local knowledge and global strength to deliver outstanding smash repairs for all of our clients in metropolitan and regional areas of WA,” McGhie said.

This feature appeared in the December issue of Australian Mining.