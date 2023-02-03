At the vanguard of decarbonisation

FLSmidth has long been an active decarbonisation proponent, and the OEM’s importance cannot be understated as the race to net-zero intensifies.

In its first in-person iteration in three years, the 2022 International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) offered the opportunity for industry professionals to reconnect and realign, which is especially important given 2030 is only seven years away.



And what is so the significant about 2030?



Well, 2030 is the first net-zero deadline and most participants in the resources sector, whether it be a miner or a mining services company, have committed to some sort of sustainability goal by the end of the decade.



Day one of IMARC 2022 saw FLSmidth host a ‘minerals processing and refining’ panel session in the Mining Innovation Theatre, with the likes of Schneider Electric, Stratum AI, Metso Outotec, BASF, Vinca Technologies, and more joining FLSmidth APAC mining president Tamer Eid for a series of talks.



Eid said some fascinating insights came out of the session.



“There was a common theme amongst the panellists. They were all talking about the need to innovate and collaborate with one another to achieve step change in the mining industry and help the sector towards net-zero,” he told Australian Mining.



“Jess (Maddren, Schneider Electric mining segment director for the Pacific region) talked about the front-end; the ability to access information and the need for the industry to have an open platform in order to achieve collaboration and innovation.



“Fazi’s (Yusafali, Stratum AI co-founder) presentation around Stratum’s methods for analysing information from the pit supports a much better understanding of the geology and block model. This in turn enables informed decisions to be made on how to mine, providing information on the feed that’s going into the processing plant, which is used to help predict and improve recovery.”



This was reinforced by the presentation from BASF’s Ken Plozza who’s talk on the ‘intelligent mine’ encapsulated the points presenters made regarding the application of data inputs – block models, sensor, operations, etc – to optimise specific process bottlenecks or expand further across the operation.



Eid said the “holy grail” for mineral processing is about knowing the geology and therefore the feed entering a processing plant’s front-end.



“When you know the feed going in and combine that with sensors that measure equipment performance, you can change operation parameters in real-time, control the process significantly better, and have improved throughput and/or recovery through the processing plant,” he said.

Eid used the example of FLSmidth’s LoadIQ.



LoadIQ uses smart sensor technology to accurately predict mill performance characteristics in real-time. It then combines this information with data about ore type and liner profile to determine the optimum mill performance by adjusting numerous process variables. Customers can then achieve better throughput and recovery for the same input.



“It was pretty clear (from the session) that there are many really good things happening in the industry, but collaboration is needed to harness our collective brainpower to accelerate decarbonisation and reduce waste (water, energy and emissions) in the mining industry,” Eid said.



As the session chair, Eid spoke about FLSmidth’s MissionZero mine and how change is imperative to achieve the necessary flowsheet improvements that underpin a net-zero industry.



“This was an opportunity to talk about the green transition and how we all need to play a part,” he said. “Playing a part means thinking differently and using innovation to adapt to the new requirements that all mining companies will have to adhere to.



“If you think about existing flowsheet designs, if we stick to what has been traditionally done and simply electrify it, you’re only going to achieve incremental improvements in our journey towards achieving net-zero.



“To achieve real and dramatic step changes, we must do things differently – changing the flowsheet, putting things together in a different way and really challenging our conventional approach.”



Eid said that while there could be some risk involved in achieving these flowsheet step changes, those who are willing to partner and collaborate can share the risk profile between parties.



While a ‘tried and tested’ approach is comfortable, in the context of limiting Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions to achieve net-zero, this mindset won’t create the desired outcomes.



“When you have a new mine with a long life, decisions are being made around technology and equipment that will bind them for the next 20–30 years “Eid said.



“Companies need to be brave, and they need people with the foresight to challenge the status quo and guide people through areas of discomfort to pick technology and equipment that is going to set the mine up for success for the next 20–30 years.”



In September, FLSmidth completed its acquisition of thyssenkrupp’s mining business, tk Mining. Eid said this addition completes FLSmidth’s pit-to-plant flowsheet.



“There were a few product gaps (in our pit-to-plant flowsheet), and with this acquisition, we’ve filled those gaps,” he said.



“tk Mining has certain pieces of equipment such as the market-leading HPGR (high-pressure grinding roll), which really complements our MissionZero mine.”



“Then when you move to the pit, tk Mining has some of the best in-pit crushing and conveying solutions in the market.”



Eid said tk Mining also has a particularly strong overland conveyor offering, with some exciting and innovative technologies emerging from this space, such as the rail running conveyor.



As the Australian mining industry embarks on 2023 and takes another step forward in its net-zero pursuit, FLSmidth will continue working with its customers to leverage the company’s consolidated offering.



“With the combined FLSmidth and tk Mining teams, we are working closely with our customers, helping them improve their flowsheet for both brown and greenfield operations” Eid said.



“With our combined technologies, we can apply our know-how and technology to existing brownfield installations, help improve their NPV (net present value) and ultimately optimise the availability and reliability of their plant.”



Digitisation, automation and other process improvements can all be applied retrospectively to great effect.



“For greenfield operations, we engage early to understand what their needs are, along with their value-drivers for success, making sure we’re working hand-in-glove with them to help get their flowsheet right for the life of the mine,” Eid said.



FLSmidth’s ultimate goal is to implement the MissionZero flowsheet and enable its customers to achieve net-zero by 2030.



The reality is clear: decarbonisation cannot be achieved without step change, and step change cannot be achieved without innovators such as FLSmidth.



With its growing presence and capability, FLSmidth is the perfect partner to help the Australian mining industry on its net-zero journey.

This feature appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.