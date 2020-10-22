Are you ready to thrive?

2020 has been a year of survival. But as 2021 looms on the horizon, now is the time to switch from surviving…to thriving.

Bringing you unique perspectives from masters of adaptation, SafetyCulture’s Virtual Summit is an opportunity for business leaders and innovators to prepare for success in a post-pandemic world.

We’re excited for you to join us on 19th November for an incredible line-up including:

Captain “Sully” Sullenberger, pilot behind the ‘Miracle on the Hudson’

Erin Brockovich, renowned consumer advocate & environmental activist

Captain Scott Kelly, history-making NASA astronaut

John McAvoy, ex-armed robber turned Ironman athlete

…and more.

Between them, our speakers have faced emergency landings, outer space, prison, adversaries, and more. Together, we’ll help inspire your path to business growth in 2021.

When and where?

November 19th, 11am – 3.30pm

This is a virtual event: join us from wherever you are.

Switching gears after the challenges of COVID-19 won’t be easy. But, armed with the right insights, tools, and direction – we can take charge of what happens next. Start building your own action plan for success: Sign up today.

PS: It’s completely free to attend.

Brought to you by SafetyCulture: A global technology company which supports the mining industry to do their best work everyday. Its flagship product, iAuditor, is used by more than 27,000 organisations in nearly every industry to optimise processes and performance.