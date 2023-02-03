Aquatech: From humble beginnings to a global name

With more than 30 years’ experience, Aquatech has maintained a record of high-quality service to variety of clients across many industry sectors.

A privately owned, family-run business, Aquatech has risen from humble beginnings and grown to provide cost-effective water well drilling, offering clients tailored solutions and the capacity to reach significant depths.



“The company was started by the previous owner Shane Williams in his backyard in 1988,” Aquatech’s new owner Luke Garbelini told Australian Mining.



“And over a period of time with machinery upgrades, a focus on operating efficiently, keeping costs under control and learning about the various types of drilling conditions, the business has kept growing and growing.”



Aquatech utilises mud rotary or air hammer techniques with its scope of work, including production bores, artesian bores, dewatering bores, monitoring bores, down hole hammer, cement grouting, water bore redevelopment and relines, as well as the installation of various types of steel and stainless-steel casings.



“Water is critically important to the mining industry; it’s utilised in every part of mining operations from processing to power generation and dust suppression,” Garbelini said.



“Every client has different requirements when it comes to water. Often there is a de-watering requirement; that is, drilling bores to stop water from entering mine workings located underground.



“Water can be used for anything, and at Aquatech we are at the forefront of providing solutions for our clients requirements, whatever they may be.”



The company is committed to being at the leading edge of drilling innovation. And while it has experienced some recent growing pains, Aquatech is focused on providing water boring and monitoring services across local, regional, and remote areas throughout Western Australia.



The company’s focus is on growth, becoming larger and stronger, and able to undertake more projects.



“We are seeking to expand our capacity with everything that is required to run multiple drilling units,” Garbelini said.



The company’s equipment is maintained to the highest standards, ensuring a premium level of safety and productivity.



The main drilling rig for large-scale work is the Versa-Drill V2000, which can drill 6–24-inch hole, features an onboard 1070x350PSI compressor, and can reach depths of 1000m.



Aquatech also has a custom-built, highly manoeuvrable drill rig for intermediate work, able to complete smaller drilling projects with a smaller team of operators.



The company’s support truck carries a full complement of hydraulic hoses, pumps, motors and additional spare parts, enabling significant reductions in downtime.



“We want to ensure our clients feel comfortable in the knowledge that if a breakdown occurs Aquatech has another machine ready to go, and just as capable as the original unit,” Garbelini said.



“Operating multiple machines also ensures our crews gain greater exposure to different operating environments across multiple projects, driving efficiencies and improving safety outcomes.”



One of Aquatech’s inherent qualities is its flexibility, maintaining the ability to work closely with clients to facilitate site-specific drilling requirements.



A safety-first approach is at the heart of Aquatech’s drilling operations and all team members ensure they clearly identify and remove potential and recognised risks. Through the implementation of a rigorous health, safety and environment management system, Aquatech is committed to ensuring ongoing compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.



Additionally, the company is committed to the protection of the environment and undertakes significant consultation with clients before drilling, striving to leave the environment in its original condition.



Aquatech Drilling is a member of the Australia Drilling Industry Association (ADIA), and the company’s drilling teams are Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 ADIA-accredited. Such a level of certification ensures all work is carried out to the highest of standards.



“Our approach at Aquatech is straightforward; it’s about detailed planning, it’s about reliable and robust machinery, it’s about our experienced workforce being meticulous when it comes to safety and getting the drilling done with a minimum of fuss,” Garbelini said



“We care deeply about our clients, and our reputation for undertaking quality drilling is something that we’re very proud of as a company.”

This feature appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.