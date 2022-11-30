An expanding global powerhouse

Expansion into the WA mining market has given Ritchie Bros. customers access to global reach and multi-channel solutions.

Western Australia has long been considered the unofficial mining capital of the world, so it only made sense that one of the world’s leading global asset management companies took up residence there.

“When we opened our yard here in Muchea (north-east of Perth) back in 2018, it allowed us to grow rapidly in the mining sector,” Ritchie Bros. territory manager for Western Australia Cody Irvine told Australian Mining.

“The expansion has given customers access to our global reach and multi-channel solutions.”

Ritchie Bros. has several sales channels to offer its customers, but two have been particularly popular in terms of growth in Western Australia.

“In Western Australia, our team facilitates the transaction of a wide variety of specialised and high-value heavy equipment and industrial assets through Marketplace-E and Private Treaty,” Irvine said.

Marketplace-E is a 24–7 online platform. Instead of a traditional auction setting, sellers can sell their assets at a minimum price and sit back as Ritchie Bros. finds the most suitable buyers.

The platform is monitored around the clock by the Ritchie Bros. inside sales team, creating buyer opportunities for customers domestically and internationally.

“The inside sales team adds great value to the platform by brokering deals 24–7,” Irvine said.

Through Private Treaty, a private negotiation procedure, the company is able to go offshore and source equipment.

It also allows for a private transaction that is appealing if the client doesn’t want to be publicised.

“Recently we had a client chasing multiple D10T dozers at a time when there was a very limited supply of them here in Australia,” Irvine said.

“Our sourcing team was able to go offshore and bring them here using the appropriate channels.

“With Marketplace-E and Private Treaty, we’re able to be flexible in our approach and that is very attractive to the mining sector.”

Ritchie Bros. is practiced at handling high-value assets globally, with a Caterpillar 994K recently being imported into Western Australia from Eastern Europe.

“We offer full-service shipping and transport solutions globally delivered to your yard,” Irvine said.

“We work very closely with shipping partners, and even though shipping is expected to remain challenging in the near term, we have the experience and partners to make the process as easy as possible for the client.”

Flexibility is something on which Ritchie Bros. prides itself, which is why it provides so many different avenues to sell equipment.

The company understands that one size rarely fits all.

By using Marketplace-E, Ritchie Bros. customers have a better chance of finding buyers no matter where they are located in the world.

Similarly, buyers can work with the Ritchie Bros. team to purchase assets from across the globe.

“The best asset for our customers might not necessarily be here in Australia,” Irvine said.

“Ritchie Bros. delivers significant results by leveraging our global network of partners, providing insights, and transaction solutions to source the right assets for our customers.”

Irvine attributes the company’s steady continuing growth to its large global network and its comprehensive sales solutions.

“Marketplace-E and Private Treaty have really helped establish our expansion in Western Australia and our new site in Muchea,” he said.

“This year alone we’ve sourced assets for buyers in Western Australia from all corners of the globe, including Europe, South America, Africa, US, Middle East and more.

“We’ve secured great results through our Marketplace-E platform, and it has captured the attention of the global mining community. It’s a great platform for anyone to use, regardless of where they are or what they do.”

This feature appeared in the December issue of Australian Mining.