Altra Motion settles in Newcastle

After launching a Newcastle service facility in late 2022, Altra Motion has established a dedicated local engineering division to support its NSW mining customers.

Already recognised as a global designer and manufacturer of motion control and power transmission solutions for the local mining sector, Altra Motion Australia is taking things up a notch in 2023.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recently underwent a restructure, with a dedicated engineering division introduced to accompany its existing sales and service divisions.

Altra Motion national marketing manager Gabriel Brooks said given the OEM’s strong global engineering presence, it was a natural evolution to establish greater engineering capability in its key markets within Australia.

“If you look at our products and you look at our customers, all of our products are engineered, so as well as having engineering support from our 26 BUs (business units) overseas, such as Svendborg, Twiflex and all of our other internal brands, we wanted to have a really strong engineering team in Australia which can be hands on for our customers,” she told Australian Mining.

Altra Motion’s New South Wales clients are already seeing the benefits of this new structure, with the OEM’s recently opened Newcastle facility a strong base for all sales, service and engineering enquiries. Brooks said the new structure has enabled a “cleaner integration” of the business, ensuring that engineering requests or enquiries can be actioned immediately.

“We found that having local engineering support and technical advisors was necessary to ensure our customers get the appropriate real-time assistance,” she said.

“In the past, the sales team would go directly to our BUs overseas, but now having a local engineering team that are educated and responsible for specific products, then they can provide real-time support.”

Altra Motion will still have continued support from its factory engineers where necessary.

“But the idea is the local engineering team can filter what goes through to them to ensure a more immediate response,” Altra Motion national technical product specialist Paul Boland told Australian Mining.

“It also enables better information-gathering so that if an enquiry does have to go back to the appropriate manufacturing team, we’ve gathered the correct information, rather than having to go back and forth between sales personnel and a factory engineer.

“It’s more efficient and seamless for the customer. As soon as it gets technical, the engineering team is called in to represent the product, whatever the brand is.”

Boland used a pertinent example to demonstrate his point.

“We’ve recently established a pre-planned program for our ICC (International Clutch Company) shovel brakes at local mine sites in the Hunter Valley,” he said. “So now it’s not just the service program, it’s also the stocking program that goes with it and the entire pricing structure.

“Everything has been looked at in its entirety so that the flow from the customer’s perspective is much more seamless. They come to us with an ICC brake, we know whether we’ve got it in stock or not, or where our stock order is in relation to importing stock.”

Boland said Altra had two large stock orders arriving shortly, with more stock to be ordered throughout the rest of 2023.

“A comprehensive stock order will be here in Newcastle to support the ICC program, which is going to make a huge difference to turnaround times,” he said. “If we’ve got the components in stock, we can supply the part in a matter of weeks, not months.”

Altra Motion’s Newcastle facility also recently assisted a mining company operating in the central west region of NSW establish a customised critical spares program.

The project, led by Altra Motion national technical product manager Daemon Flack, initially saw the mine site install a new set of Twiflex brakes.

“A set of brakes was removed from site and sent to our service team for a major overhaul,” Altra Motion NSW service manager Craig Kelly told Australian Mining. “Once the brakes were fully overhauled, they were sent back to site and then a new set of brakes were delivered at a later date.

“During the next shutdown, the new set of brakes will be installed into the plant, with the customer assisted by Altra Motion’s service team throughout the installation process, and the existing set of brakes will be removed to be overhauled at our Newcastle facility.”

As part of the critical spares program, the customer always has a spare set of brakes on hand to install whenever there is a shutdown, accelerating the maintenance process and reducing downtime. This applies not only to Twiflex brakes, but other Altra Motion products as well.

Since Altra Motion has opened its Newcastle facility, the city and surrounding mining sector are enjoying the benefits of having a globally-recognised OEM at their doorstep.

This has ensured Altra Motion customers in NSW have access to OEM service, rather than having to rely on aftermarket support that is often unspecialised and can result in reverse engineered products being manufactured and installed.

And the community is not just benefiting from Altra’s new local engineering capability, but also the established sales and services arms that have long supported NSW customers.

“As a service team, we don’t limit ourselves to just being arms and legs on-site ,” Kelly said. “We offer on-site training where we show the customer how we service products and how brakes should be set correctly.

“As a service facility, we are building a reputation for delivering high-quality workmanship and on-time delivery to meet the customer’s expectations. At the end of the day, if we’ve done that, we keep our customers happy.”

To have an OEM of Altra Motion’s calibre establishing a strong base in Newcastle and the surrounding Hunter Valley region highlights the importance of this area to Australia’s mining and industrial markets.

Watch this space.

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.