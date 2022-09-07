AIRnet has the right pressure and flow

High-quality compressed air is vital in the manufacturing process, and AIRnet’s piping systems ensure that air gets exactly where it needs to go.

The last couple of years have seen the AIRnet brand gain serious momentum in the Australian market. Owned by Atlas Copco, AIRnet is stocked in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth branches – as well as the main distribution point in Sydney.

Aluminum AIRnet pipe and fittings are pressure-rated and specified for most industrial applications where standard compressed air is required, including nitrogen generation and rough vacuum installations.

The AIRnet system can be used to pressurise any machine process, product diverter apparatus, automation, and machining equipment, as well as common industrial air facilities like automotive assembly, distribution centers, loading docks, molding, cabinet, furniture, and service and repair centres.

“It’s a modular piping system to assist with the distribution of air from the compressor into a pipe network system which goes down and feeds whatever service is required – whether that’s a panel beater workshop, blow gun at a mechanic’s workshop or a plasma or laser cutter in an engineering workshop,” AIRnet business development manager Phil Shallvey explained.

“Being owned by Atlas Copco, we can provide the customer with that complete turnkey solution. The supply of the air compressor all the way through to the service point of the air can be done by the one company, which provides greater continuity and ease for customers.”

AIRnet aluminum fittings and pipes can be removed, reconfigured and reused to move with a company’s changing demands. And the absence of complex tools, combined with the fact no welding, gluing, or crimping is required, makes life much easier for customers.

“Being a modular system, it allows itself to be changed depending on that businesses’ requirements,” Shallvey saud.

“So if the business grows over time and they need to add more machines, it’s so easy to cut into the system, extend it, change or reroute it, without the use of any major tools because of the way that the couplings all fit together from 20–50mm.

“It’s an easy-to-use push-fit system.”

With uptime on a mine site so important, this flexibility has to be provided without disrupting operations.

Given some mines operate 24 hours a day, they function without the compressed air for any period. In this case, the use of valves means the AIRnet system allows the required pipework section to be added without disrupting the current infrastructure. Once installed, the systems are joined and the extra piping becomes a part of the original system.

From a design point of view, AIRnet’s research and development has ensured the product creates the least amount of resistance. The company’s design technologies and innovations are based on technical expertise gained from Atlas Copco, which has more than 140 years of experience with pressurised air applications and equipment.

“Having that longevity within the industry of making these products for industry creates a huge amount of experience,” Shallvey said.

“A lot of research and development has gone into that to enable those fittings to be to be as efficient as they possibly can be.”

AIRnet can save up to 70 per cent on installation time when compared to traditional piping systems – the previously complicated journey of designing and installing a piping system has been revolutionised by the AIRnet planner 2.0.

The AIRnet planner is a design tool – now available on the iPad – that enables a sales representative to design, visualise and create the Bill of Materials for total installation.

The tool uses integrated calculations for compressed air, vacuum and inert gases with a database of thousands of pre-built and generic equipment models to help sales representatives simulate design as realistically as possible.

“The tool can allow the installers to design the piping system because all of the equipment data is already known by the system, where it chooses the right size of pipe almost instantly,” Shallvey said. “Then it provides you with a Bill of Materials after you’ve finished the designing of it, which allows you to put a quote together.

“A medium-to-large job would take an installer anywhere from three to four days to work out everything and submit that as a quote to the customer.

“The AIRnet planner that can do all of that in about three hours – the aim is anyone with just a little bit of knowledge within the industry should be able to design a piping system relatively easily.”

AIRnet also has access to a team of 20 design and mechanical engineers in its own design centre in India, which further aids the quick turnaround for customers.

