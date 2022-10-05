Advanced safety features for medium-voltage drives

Energy current leakage can be detrimental in an underground mine site, disrupting entire power systems and potentially causing injury.

Earth current supervision and protection are crucial features on medium-voltage variable speed drives (VSDs).

Earth currents flow through a VSD’s earthing systems via the electric induction motor’s grounding points. In the event of a fault within the transformer or VSD, leakage currents pose a major safety concern, which is why they must be closely monitored, with added safety stop protection.

ABB Australia business development manager Adrian Ng said meeting earth leakage protection standards, specifically those outlined by the New South Wales and Queensland governments, was a key design feature of the ABB ACS1000 industrial drive.

The drive creates a ‘protection zone’, covered by the ACS1000’s ground fault supervision. As it is always galvanically isolated from the mains supply by the converter input transformer, it doesn’t matter whether the mains supply is grounded or floating.

In order to avoid group loops where currents can circulate within a galvanically isolated system, only one connection to the ground is allowed, located on the output of the VSD. Arc faults are created within an electrical cabinet, when the current becomes uncontrolled and attempts to ‘jump’ between conductors.

“If an arc fault cannot be contained or eliminated, it results in an arc blast capable of vaporising metal, creating shockwaves and even fatalities within an instant,” Ng said.

“ABB is at the forefront of arc protection design, and our certified and factory-tested arc-resistant cabinets are quite a unique offering to the Australian industry.”

When installed on the ACS1000, ABB’s Arc Guard System uses optical sensors to detect light from an occurring arc flash, and sends a signal to the circuit breaker within milliseconds.

Ventilation fans and conveyors are two applications that commonly require VSD control in mining operations. According to ABB Australia system drives product manager Luke Schouw, maintaining airflow underground is critical for worker health, so designing a reliable VSD with a proven track record must be a priority.

“Having a drive arrangement that is fully enclosed and liquid-cooled – like the ABB ACS1000 – can have benefits in the harsh environments of mining operations, reducing the risk of common failure points,” he said.

Breakdown or failure on ventilation systems have a much greater financial impact than a general drive fault.

“Not only will sites have to face downtime loss and maintenance costs, but there are also consequential infringements for evacuations due to breaches of stringent safety protocol,” Schouw said.

When it comes to conveyor applications, Schouw said, the two most important characteristics for modular drives are height and portability. A typical product, even before a cooling fan is installed, will stand over 2m tall, which is usually the height limitation of an underground mine.

“By making a compact and water-cooled casing like the ABB ACS880, it allows skid OEMs greater flexibility,” Schouw said. “These all-compatible single drives are also optimised to protect workers against energy leakage safety risks.”

In addition, the safety torque-off feature limits the impact of stray energy emitting from the drive cable, tripping the system as soon as it raises past a safety threshold.

“The direct torque loop control and safety-off feature act as an emergency stop,” Schouw said.

“In the past, if there was a surge, you’d have to completely cut power to the drive. Then there would be a wait time during which the unit would power back on.

“This way, it arrests the output while keeping the drive alive – you still have communications active and there’s no delay on the reset.”

Using liquid-cooled alternatives to air-conditioned drives also contributes to energy cost savings, in tandem with fewer carbon emissions and spatial efficiency. Drive systems are continuously producing heat and run much higher rates of power than typical at-home air conditioners.

“Refrigeration units that service the air conditioners also cost a lot to operate,” Schouw said.

“So if you can take all that heat and run it through water into a chiller exchange, it’s a much more streamlined process and you only have one system to maintain.”

The built-in access gateway on both drive products allows for remote diagnosis and condition-monitoring, facilitating ABB’s field service. Having full visibility on a drive or entire skid assembly serves to mitigate unplanned downtime and avoid hazardous energy surges.

“The ABB Ability remote condition monitoring can be accessed through a web portal, which acts on a traffic light notification system,” Schouw said. “Most of the time, everything will appear green, but if something needs attention – for example, a cooling circuit requiring an urgent liquid exchange – it will light up yellow.”

“Knowing when to plan maintenance is crucial, because then rather than being reactive, you can mobilise parts to site quickly.”

ABB supplies combined transformer, motor, and drive packages to ensure a fully integrated and compatible solution. By utilising a coordinated line-up, users can minimise risks, guarantee efficiency, and use ABB as a singular point of contact for aftermarket support.

This feature appeared in the October issue of Australian Mining.