Ackroyd remains positive about Australian mining’s position during coronavirus

National Group managing director Mark Ackroyd has experienced the mining industry’s record-breaking highs and lows during the past two decades. Australian Mining speaks to Ackroyd about the impact the pandemic will have on the industry.

Since founding National Plant & Equipment, part of the National Group in 1997, Mark Ackroyd has overcome the challenges of the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2015 commodity market downturn, two of the toughest periods in recent history the mining industry in Australia has faced.

In 2020, the industry has been confronted by a new challenge in the form of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen industries such as the hospitality, travel, tourism and entertainment close their doors.

Only services classified as “essential” by the Australian Government have seen less impact during this crisis. Mining is classified as an “essential service” and has therefore been impacted far less than other industries that help keep the Australian economy strong.

The mining industry although less affected than other industries, has quickly had to adapt to new ways of operating. With State Governments such as Queensland and Western Australia closing their borders, which are home to some of Australia’s key mining operations, this was bound to have an impact on the Australian Mining industry.

Ackroyd remains positive about the position of the Australian mining industry during COVID-19.

As Ackroyd explains, the coronavirus pandemic has solidified the importance of the mining industry to the Australian economy, as operations and supporting industries help to keep the nation afloat in a time of uncertainty.

Click here to read the full news article.