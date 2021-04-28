ABB named LinkedIn Australia’s 2021 top companies

What does it take to be one of Australia’s top companies? Here is ABB’s views on what makes the company a special place to work.

It’s true that in this era of innovation acceleration, engineering companies already have a more exciting public profile than we did a decade ago, but it’s an honour for us to be named by LinkedIn as one of Australia’s 2021 top companies.

This annual ranking helps top professionals to find the best workplaces to grow their careers and, as you’d expect from a data-driven company such as LinkedIn, rigorous methodology underpins it.

The top companies list is compiled by the LinkedIn News team, using exclusive data that analyses the career paths of millions of professionals around the world who have their profiles on the platform.

As ABB Australia’s head of HR, this makes me incredibly proud.

While ABB is a Swedish-Swiss global technology company headquartered in Zurich, we have deep roots in Australia with a heritage more than a century old.

We have 11 offices and workshops across the country with our headquarters here in Moorebank, western Sydney, close to the visionary Aerotropolis precinct.

ABB Australia is 750 strong, part of the worldwide ABB family of 110,000 employees.

We are a company with purpose, for people who want to change the world.

As one of the world’s most innovative companies, ABB continues to lead technological advancement across numerous industries – from robotics, energy and heavy electrical equipment to the automation of processes across everything from controls in a home to food manufacturing.

We help to transform society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.

In order to do that, and because we do that, we attract the highest calibre people.

Working here means that you get to work with amazing leaders across all fields and geographies, and each and every one of them is fired up to make the world a better place.

I am proud that we have ABB Australia employees who hold key global and regional roles from here, which is testament to the exceptional talent we have on our soil, while also offering truly global career development opportunities.

But one of the most special thing about ABB is that, despite our size, we are family.

Our spot on this list validates what I already knew: ABB Australia is attracting people who are already leaders in their field when they join our family.

And as the world discovered in 2020, the notion of a company being a ‘family’ cannot be lip service. We had to deliver the kind of support to our people that went beyond everyday employer-employee relations and it made us all stronger.

We learnt a great deal last year as we navigated the global pandemic.

ABB works across many industries deemed essential services even at the height of the pandemic in Australia, so our business adapted quickly and continued in a COVID-safe way.

In some cases, this dovetailed with our customers needing to accelerate their digitalisation and so we found ourselves constantly innovating.

For instance, we offered our customers remote servicing using augmented reality. It was exciting for our own team to be able to share these game-changing tools with customers.

Importantly, we also learnt how to engage and communicate effectively so that we could connect authentically when we were physically apart.

I am proud of how our leaders across the company stepped up to support each other and get comfortable with sharing their vulnerabilities – they demonstrated great resilience.

We are not just in the engineering business, we’re in the business of people. Our 750 employees across Australia show incredible humility, customer-focus and dedication to their craft.

Here are just a few examples. Sara Long, who started at ABB in 2008 as a graduate engineer, has had an amazing career trajectory and today holds an influential global role in the company as the BHP global account manager.

Nearly three years ago Sean Walker, Navy clearance diver turned facilities manager, joined us through Soldier On, a program enabling veterans and their families to thrive. He brings such infectious energy to everyone he speaks with.

Emma Bebe, our robotics expert, volunteers her time outside of work to support RoboCup Junior, a project-oriented educational initiative that supports local, regional and international robotic events for young students.

You’ll find David Sullivan, the head of our electrification business, on many platforms including LinkedIn as a voice of authority working hard to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Australia.

And last but not least, Joanne Woo, our head of communications who joined ABB in the middle of a COVID-lockdown and who, together with the team, has transformed our brand in Australia.

Woo is a fierce advocate for diversity and inclusion – she volunteers her time as a mentor for the Superstars of STEM program since its inception four years ago.

These are just the handful of people who make ABB a special place to work.

Each and every one of our employees are extraordinary in their own way, and I am humbled to work for a company where I am learning every day and working with such great people.

Despite the strangeness of last year, ABB Australia emerged brighter than ever, and with new learnings and strengths that I hope will help us to hold our place on this prestigious top companies list for many years to come.