A2K Technologies leads the tech world in helping maintain smart distancing

Businesses need to adapt and implement different working practices to manage the current restrictions of social distancing.

It’s important, too, that they can effectively manage any future global pandemics.

If office buildings are continually forced to shut down, it will have a major effect on the economy and the unemployment rate.

iTWOsafe is a smart distancing solution designed to help protect workers and for the employer to not only understand what breaches have occurred, but how they have occurred. This enables effective management of work processes, supplying PPE and training people to greatly reduce the likelihood of spreading disease.

The other added benefit of iTWOsafe is that it suits a wide range of businesses including retail, manufacturing, mines, construction sites, warehousing and more.

For more information visit www.clouda2k.com/itwosafe