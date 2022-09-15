A top-notch topcoat

A&I Coatings has developed a state-of-the-art solution to the harmful chemicals often contained in machinery paint.

Mining equipment functionality is one of the most important considerations on a mine site. After all, no mine can run at its best without properly functioning equipment.

One of the many ways to ensure the longevity and durability of mining equipment is painting the surface, but this is not as straightforward as one might believe.

Although some may think surface painting machinery like a truck is just a way to make the gear look nicer, mining equipment goes through a lot of unseen wear and tear and the right coat of paint can lengthen its lifespan.

In the Australian resources sector, corrosion is a constant threat to machinery, including from the often-harsh outside climate and the chemicals that come with being underground. However, painting the machinery can come with its own risk to workers, as many paints contain harmful chemicals like isocyanates.

Isocyanates have been commonly used as a catalyst for polyurethane paints since 1952; however, it is only recently that the health risks associated with exposure have become clear. These risks can include long-term respiratory illnesses, allergic contact dermatitis, or skin and respiratory sensitisation.

The greatest risk to workers’ safety comes from direct exposure through physical contact or inhalation to isocyanates. While the proper training, supervision, and personal protective equipment (PPE) can limit the risk of exposure, health questionnaires and checks should also be completed every 6–12 months for workers who are commonly exposed.

But, as they say, prevention is better than cure and removing the harmful chemical altogether is best practice.

Luckily, globally recognised Australian industrial coating manufacturer A&I Coatings has come up with the solution.

“For the last 12 months, our research and development team have been working on the first isocyanate-free polyurethane coating, called Vitrethane 650,” A&I Coatings business development and customer satisfaction manager Bill Chesterfield told Australian Mining.

“We have engineered the optimum formula that is suited to the harsh environment of the mining industry.”

Vitrethane 650 is a premium-quality two-pack isocyanate-free polyurethane topcoat. By utilising full polyurethane technology, it is able to cure without the use of harmful chemicals, ensuring a safer and more durable coating.

A&I Coatings is a family-owned paint formulating and manufacturing business in New South Wales. By utilising its in-house testing capabilities, including blast and paint trialling, accelerated UV and corrosion chambers, and thermal shock testing, the company is in a prime position to introduce industry-leading paint products to the global mining sector.

Not only is Vitrethane 650 less harmful to those working with it, but it is also more sustainable and durable. Many companies are currently using inferior coatings such as enamels, catalysed acrylics, or modified epoxies to reduce worker harm; however, these materials are brittle and often have with poor impact resistance.

These coatings are also less able to withstand atmospheric elements like acid rain, salt sulphates, or ultraviolet (UV) exposure, all of which can lead to an early breakdown of the coating and, in turn, expose the machinery to corrosion. In some cases, this may lead to a shortened machine lifecycle or a reduction in its ability to function as it should.

“As these coatings break down, the integrity of the paint and the substrate is affected,” Chesterfield said.

“This leads to a premature failure, exposing the equipment to corrosion attacks, an early onset of decay and a decrease in its ability to perform as it should.”

And it is exactly these concerns that Vitrethane 650 is designed to address. The isocyanate-free polyurethane topcoat has been engineered to resistant adverse impact on a mine site, all while reducing worker harm.

“Commonly used coatings such as modified epoxy have poor reverse impact (resistance), often shattering and delaminating on the outsides of the machine bodies from the impact of rock or other hard material falling into the tray,” Chesterfield explained.

“Vitrethane 650’s resistance to adverse damages such as reverse impact is critical to achieving the best value from the haul truck and the truck body.”

Not only does Vitrethane 650’s durability help to ensure equipment longevity and worker health, but it also allows mine sites to continue to function at peak productivity, avoiding the higher levels of downtime that come with continuously re-painting machinery. Similarly, if a machine needed to be taken off-site to be repaired due to corrosion, this would incur more costs to the site.

It’s no secret that mining conditions in Australia can be especially severe, thanks to the harsh climates in which many sites are often situated. And given Australia is also home to some of the biggest mines and mining equipment found anywhere in the world, it’s important that care is taken to ensure that gear remains in top condition.

“We saw there was a need in the market for a high-performing and extremely durable coating that could withstand the harsh environment and did not contain isocyanates,” Chesterfield said.

“By displaying the desired balance of mechanical properties, such as flexibility, impact-resistance, surface hardness, toughness and adhesion, Vitrethane 650 can go above the service requirements for a specific application and withstand adverse effects or damages.”

In addition, Vitrethane 650 also has a very low odour, which helps to reduce the concentration of contaminates in the air, further reducing the impact on air quality.

To ensure Vitrethane 650 works for all applications, the topcoat is available in an unlimited colour range, with colour, gloss retention and chemical resistance equal to that of a high-quality polyurethane.

“Vitrethane 650 is creating a pathway to a sustainable future for both the workplace and environment,” Chesterfield said.

“It also reduces workplace risks and negative health side effects.”

Users of Vitrethane 650 can expect the topcoat to function like any high-performing polyurethane, from chemical-, abrasion- and adhesion-resistance to weathering performance and flexibility, all without endangering the workers’ health.

Polyurethane coatings are popular in the mining sector, and with Vitrethane 650, A&I Coatings has ensured this can still be the case – but in a much safer way.

“Now companies can be assured that they can safety use a polyurethane coating and not have to compromise in the quality, while knowing that there is no risk of exposure to harmful chemicals,” Chesterfield said.

This feature appeared in the September issue of Australian Mining.