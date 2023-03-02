A purpose-built solution for underground operations

Normet will showcase several new technologies at this year’s Underground Operators Conference. Australian Mining sat down with the company’s VP of new technology to learn more.

Thousands of mine workers are tasked with transporting equipment and performing tasks through narrow underground tunnels every day.

And to get to where they are needed, the workers often drive vehicles designed for highways, not underground mines.

According to Mark Ryan, vice-president for equipment and new technology at Normet, the stringent demands on underground equipment require a purpose-built solution.

“Our research and development department has created a rock-solid transportation solution to help the mining industry achieve a new level in safety and productivity,” he told Australian Mining.

Normet’s Variomec XS carrier is a completely new product family that was developed to expand the company’s equipment offering. It is designed to be a purpose-built and agile platform for several different transportation application needs in underground mining operations.

The carrier can be equipped for multiple applications, and can be changed out when required. It can transport up to four tonnes of payload or personnel – or both.

“In personnel transportation, the Variomec XS outperforms existing 4WD light vehicles, with superior safety, transportation capacity and effectiveness due to its multi-purpose capabilities,” Ryan said.

“The Variomec XS was designed to be extremely robust and compact to fit and manoeuvre easily and safely in small tunnel envelope sizes.

“Its amazing turning radius will make the Variomec XS carrier the new standard for underground operations.”

Underground work is hard work, which is why the Normet designers started with a durable, suspended chassis for the rough roads. A strong cabin structure meets the demanding standards for falling objects and roll-over protection.

All daily routine checks can be done from the ground level, increasing safety and improving the effectiveness of daily workflows.

The compact carrier also features the safety and ergonomic characteristics that are included in larger Normet units. Inside the cabin, particular care has been taken to ensure the driver and passengers are as comfortable as possible.

The driver has strong visibility to maximise reaction time at any given moment, and a maximum speed of 30km per hour means the Variomec XS can achieve a good incline speed, even when carrying a full payload.

Ryan said the Variomec XS uses the same cabin, axles and engine for each of the different applications, which keeps maintenance simple and allows for enhanced modularity.

“At the moment, we have the personnel carrier, crew carrier and flat deck,” he said.

“We plan to continue developing other models for more applications.”

The new Variomec XS material carrier will be showcased at the Underground Operators Conference 2023 in Brisbane on March 27–29.

“We encourage our customers to come and see the Variomec XS in real life at our stand,” Ryan said.

“On the first day of the conference, we will also launch our new Utimec XL with technology never seen in this industry. We have created a virtual reality (VR) experience so customers can walk around the machine, see its features and sit in the cabin.

“The Utimec XL showcases the continuous expansion of our offering. While the Variomec XS is our most compact product family, the Utimec XL will expand our offering from the opposite end.”

Normet SmartDrive

Ryan said the new vehicle was developed after listening to the needs of the underground mining sector.

“We always listen to what our customers are saying, which is why we have also been expanding our range with regards to zero-emission technology,” he said.

Normet SmartDrive is a modular battery-electric vehicle architecture designed to optimise energy consumption and performance in underground mining and tunnelling applications.

The architecture includes the latest lithium-ion battery technology with a fast-charging capability. High-torque electric motors provide instant torque and efficient operation without any local emissions, and the fully reversible 4WD ensures safe and sure movement in difficult underground conditions.

Ryan said the mining industry is looking to increase safety and undergo a green transformation, which SmartDrive allows it to do.

“One of the key benefits of the SmartDrive system is it eliminates diesel particulate matter (DPM) underground,” he said.

“DPM includes nanoparticles, things so small the body has no natural resistance to them and no way of removing them from the lungs. However, if you’re not operating diesel machinery, you aren’t emitting DPM. This is a game-changer for customers.

“Not only is the mine safer, but there’s less need for ventilation to dilute DPM in the air, offering potentially massive savings.”

As there is no engine, vehicles equipped with the SmartDrive system generate less heat and noise. Its fully electric powertrain is also several times more efficient than diesel power, boosted further by built-in recuperation technology that stores regenerative braking energy during downhill driving and deacceleration.

In addition, efficient hydraulic dual-circuit oil-immersed brakes provide additional braking power when needed.

In January 2022, Normet’s new Charmec MC 605 V SD completed a trial at Goldfield’s Invincible Gold Mine located in the centre of Lake Lefroy, a large salt lake complex south of Kambalda, Western Australia.

Byrnecut operated the SmartDrive Charmec and saw the benefits of the technology. The machine could handle high incline speed, driving up to the surface to fill explosives each day. These time savings in driving could create opportunities to increase productivity, as the mine is able to blast more rounds per year.

The feedback from operators was very positive, noting that driving downhill was a smooth ride and there was no need to shout over a loud diesel engine.

Ryan said Normet understands and listens to the concerns mines might have when it comes to adopting SmartDrive.

“They’re concerned about whether or not they have the right power infrastructure, if there are health-and-safety considerations, whether they have enough people to repair, what they need to do with their current fleet, and how their employees might react,” he said.

“That is why Normet can now offer customers green fleet renewal solutions.”

The Normet team can offer customers turn-key green service models (including full cost-per-hour service agreements), process and technology expertise, electrical infrastructure (including charging and energy storage stations), Internet of Things solutions, diesel-to-SmartDrive replacement programs, and training in of all aspects of the SmartDrive solution.

“We map out a transformation plan and can gradually phase in the SmartDrive technology, and we can work alongside our customer to find the right method of handling the transformation,” Ryan said

Normet has over 50 offices and services centres around the world, including several in Australia. Ryan said the company values the Australian market very highly, which is why it has been undertaking testing in the country to ensure its products are fit for the harsh local conditions.

“We are also working on implementing SmartDrive technology into our XS carrier vehicles,” he said.

“We’re excited to reveal more at the Underground Operators Conference and will have more information available for attendees on the day.”

This feature appeared in the March 2023 issue of Australian Mining.