Halving lead time with 100% local manufacturing content

Dyna Engineering has increased its commitment to local manufacturing, ensuring that pulleys with 100 per cent local content still have a place in the industry and benefit it by dramatically reducing manufacturing lead times.

With an ever-increasing number of project jobs requiring shorter completion deadlines, Dyna Engineering was sometimes finding it difficult to genuinely commit to the required finishing due date stipulated in some tenders.

In many cases, this was due directly to the longer off-shore pulley manufacturing componentry fulfilment cycle.

The company thought it could also be “asking for trouble” in terms of project risk if it kept pressuring its off-shore manufacturing suppliers too much and too frequently for shorter production lead times to meet those tighter project deadlines.

Dyna is also fully aware of the growing number of local customers now requiring total Australian content in any new equipment.

“Dyna Engineering has been operating successfully for decades – through all manner of ups and downs in the mining industry,” Emmadi said.

“A major reason for this has been our focus on providing consistent quality and honouring our delivery promises. Over the years, we have built a strong and loyal band of clients. We have absolutely no intention of letting them down through unacceptably long lead times for off-shore manufacturing of pulley componentry.

“So, we have now removed one of these problems by expanding our own local manufacturing content with our conveyor pulleys.”

Dyna Engineering has capacity to manufacture pulleys up to 1.5 metres in diameter and 3.5 metres in face width, covering most applications.

“All our pulleys are designed by computer software incorporating the latest design theories and many years of experience to ensure infinite shaft and shell life,” Emmadi added.

The pulleys incorporate several design features:

Static and/or dynamic balancing

Keyless connection of shaft to end-disc using locking assemblies

Shells made of rolled steel plate or pipe with full penetration welding to the end-disc

Pulley shell surfaces available in plain steel, hot vulcanised rubber, rubber, ceramic and direct bond ceramic lagging.

Shaft materials are K1040, K1045, K1050 or 4140

Crowned or non-crowned.

Pulley reconditioning service

“We can also recondition used pulleys to give new life through our pulley reconditioning service. Reconditioning is recommended when the shell and shaft are in good condition but the bearings, locking assembly, or lagging may be worn,” Emmadi said.

“Additionally, we provide a wide range of on-site pulley reconditioning services including critical maintenance and on-site re-lagging in most cases.”

Reconditioning services include:

Crack testing of the shell and shaft

Bearing and locking assembly replacement

Shell re-lagging

Re-lagging to meet customer requirements includes cold-bonded rubber, ceramic, or hot vulcanised rubber and direct bond ceramic lagging, which is available off-site only.

Dyna Engineering pulleys are manufactured under ISO 9001: 2000 Quality Management System. The company provides full documentation (MDR) under agreed Inspection and Test plan (ITP) to Australian or international standards.

Contact

Dyna Engineering, 11 Rio Street Bayswater WA 6053, PO Box 84 Bayswater WA 6933

Telephone: 08 9473 4300 | Fax: 08 9473 4399 | Freecall: 1800 801 558

Web: www.dynaeng.com.au | Email: dyna@dynaeng.com.au