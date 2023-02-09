4WD Equipment provides tough vehicles

Vehicles venturing onto a mine site must be as tough as the surrounding work environment, and AUS 4WD Equipment can provide those vehicles.

The AUS Fleet Solutions (AFS) group understands that mining and vehicles go hand-in-hand.

From vehicle rental, vehicle leasing and smash repairs to mechanical servicing and vehicle sales, the AFS group can do it all – and this includes 4WD accessories.

“AUS 4WD Equipment offers its customers personal service from experienced enthusiasts,” AUS 4WD manager Stephen Gurman told Australian Mining.

“Not only do we offer quality fitment of products, but we also offer knowledge from those who use and recommend our products.”

AUS 4WD Equipment consists of a team of experts who have a long history of offroad driving.

The company understands that getting offroad can be challenging, which is why the team is there to provide and install the right protection to keep vehicles intact and moving through tough terrain.

“It’s of the upmost importance that 4WDs be equipped with the right offroad products,” Gurman said.

“It’s important not only for the safety of the people in the vehicle, but to ensure the vehicle is ready for the terrain you wish to drive on.

“A correctly built and outfitted 4WD will make the drive easier and ensure you don’t unnecessarily damage your vehicle.”

AUS 4WD Equipment can offer customers any type of necessary installation, including protection, storage, tyres, suspension, lights and more.

A key benefit in using AUS 4WD Equipment is its ability to source 4X4 products from a range of popular brands. In addition, the team can install these products on-site, so customers know they are getting quality products, service and workmanship.

If individual installations are not what the customer needs, AUS 4WD Equipment can also build a vehicle from the ground up.

“The first step our team will do is to make sure we understand everything about what you want your 4WD to look like,” the company said.

“From there, we’re able to recommend the best products and build your vehicle to take on your next adventure.

“Our team members are offroad with their 4WDs regularly and understand the importance of high-quality products that are installed correctly.”

Customers who know exactly what they want can work with the AUS 4WD Equipment team to plan out a complete custom fit. And for those who need a bit more help, their professional service staff can assist in finding the right part to fit clients needs.

While the business has a strong retail focus, its ability to source so many quality products also can benefit commercial operations like mining companies and other businesses.

“Through our many fleet partners, we offer complete fleet fit-out solutions,” Gurman said.

Each vehicle is serviced extensively and on time, with a complete check-over before it is ready for sale, helping to ensure safety at every mine site.

In addition to providing products to fit and build 4WDs, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced mechanical services team to look after each vehicle.

“We offer a full mechanical workshop service via our AUS Mechanical Services company, a part of the wider AFS Group,” Gurman said.

Factory-trained mechanics and technicians at AUS Mechanical Services are on-hand to deal with any mechanical challenge, while paint and panel repair is also available from AUS Smash repairs.

“When you are having fun offroad, things are bound to happen,” the company said on its website.

“Whether it’s for a remote mine site, travelling between warehouse locations, or weekend 4X4ing, AUS 4WD Equipment can supply the solution that suits your needs.”

This feature appeared in the February 2023 issue of Australian Mining.