2021 Prospect Awards to award mining’s brightest achievers

The nominations for the 2021 Prospect Awards have been extended until the end of September, meaning you still have the chance to submit your entry for one of Australia’s most prestigious awards nights.

As the mining industry continues to enjoy buoyant times in 2021 as project development ramps up and our mineral exports set new records, there’s been achievements and innovations aplenty.

Australian mining has been at the forefront of developments in electrification and automation, which are paving the way for future standards of productivity and efficiency.

The most noteworthy and adventurous mining companies, projects and individuals will be recognised at this year’s Australian Mining Prospect Awards, set to take place at The Greek Club in Brisbane on March 17, 2022.

While postponed due to COVID-19, the 2021 awards will mark a welcome return to the traditional in-person dinner event after the 2020 awards went digital due to the impact of COVID-19.

Key sponsors of this year’s awards include National Group, Liebherr, SEW Eurodrive, Epiroc, Austmine, Flexco, Vocus and CRC Industries.

Of the 2021 Prospect Awards, the Hard Rock Mine of the Year will honour a hard rock mine that can demonstrate an uptick in performance since the beginning of 2019.

Hard rock mines will also be encouraged to provide examples of new projects and initiatives they have established since the beginning of 2020.

The Coal Mine of the Year will recognise an accomplished coal mine under the same parameters as the Hard Rock Mine of the Year.

Coal mines are encouraged to put their best foot forward with examples of new innovations and projects they have instituted.

The Contract Miner of the Year award acknowledges excellence in contract mining, engineering, projects and services.

Mining contractors are encouraged to list a project name they were involved in, explaining the services provided as part of the contract, and how these benefited the mining operation involved.

A contractor will be looked fondly upon if they can demonstrate measurable improvements the mining operation experienced as part of their service.

The Mine Manager of the Year honours an individual who has led a mine to success.

Individuals are encouraged to provide examples of any initiatives they have introduced while working at the mine, and how those initiatives benefited the operation.

An individual will gain even more cred if they can demonstrate how they’ve positively impacted others during their time at the site.

Finalists will be announced in October before the awards show takes place on March 17, 2022.

Nominate now at www.prospectawards.com.au until the end of September.