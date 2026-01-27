‘Extremely smooth ramp up’ marks Crown Prince’s golden start

Image: Phawat/stock.adobe.com

New Murchison Gold (NMG) has launched production at its Crown Prince gold mine with strong results, exceeding forecasts and positioning itself for near-term growth in Western Australia’s Murchison goldfields.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, NMG mined 163,562 tonnes of ore at 4.2 grams per tonne (g/t), producing 21,851 ounces of gold.

Ore sales reached 187,384 tonnes, above the 150,000-tonne limit under its ore purchase agreement with Westgold Resources. Operational efficiencies and the integration of softer oxide ore into the Bluebird mill allowed the company to maximise output.

“The December quarter saw an extremely smooth ramp up of the Crown Prince mining operation and resulted in the generation of $72.3 million cash providing a great foundation for NMG’s development pipeline and exploration program over its highly prospective Murchison gold fields tenement package,” NMG chief executive officer Alex Passmore said.

Exploration is now focused on assessing underground potential and advancing near-mine targets, including Crown Prince East, Lydia and Abbotts.

Post-quarter drilling at the Lydia gold prospect revealed high-grade results, including 3m at 32.9 g/t and 9.1 metres at 9.1 g/t gold, highlighting its potential as a near-term addition to Crown Prince’s production pipeline.

NMG remains debt-free, unhedged and held $92 million in cash at December 31. The company also changed its financial year-end from September 30 to June 30 to align with ASX gold peers, establishing a nine-month transitional year starting October 1, 2025.

With record ore sales, high-grade discoveries, and a strong cash position, NMG is translating early operational success into sustainable growth while expanding its footprint across the Murchison goldfields.

