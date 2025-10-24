Extended drilling reveals near surface gold for Ora Banda

Davyhurst processing plant. Image: Ora Banda

Ora Banda Mining’s exploration program continues to expand the known gold mineralisation available at both its Little Gem prospect and the Riverina gold camp.

The phase three drilling at Little Gem now strikes 1200m and 700m vertical below surface, with mineralisation open in all directions. The most recent results from that drilling include one sample with 25.6m at 4.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

This hole is 600m north, along strike, of another hole which returned 22.7m at 5.0 g/t gold in March this year.

Near surface potential is being realised with shallower drilling returning several optimistic results. These include one drill showing 9m at 8.1 g/t gold located 70m below surface, and another of 15m at 4.2 g/t from 120m below surface.

The company has now completed 80 holes, totalling more than 29,000m. A phase 4 drill program is scheduled to commence in January 2026, with additional rigs booked for deployment.

At Riverina Deeps, surface and underground resource extension and infill drilling continues to define a robust and continuous mineralised system expanding beyond 1000 vertical metres.

Since the company’s last update in June, 18 surface holes for 6000m and 70 underground holes totalling 19,000m have been completed.

Ora Banda managing director Luke Creagh said both prospects were progressing well and in line with the company’s development plans.

“The latest drilling continues to expand the Little Gem mineralisation system with wide, high-grade intercepts at good predictability across a large area,” he said. “We plan to start infill drilling at Little Gem with additional rigs in January in order to release an expected maiden resource estimate later in 2026.

“Meanwhile, surface and underground extension drilling at Riverina has reinforced our view on the potential of the orebody at depth and increases our confidence in the extension of Riverina’s mine life as drilling progresses.”

