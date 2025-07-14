Exploring the copper advantage from the heart of the copper kingdom

BHP asset president copper South Australia Anna Wiley will open the Copper to the World 2025 conference. Image: Austmine

Copper to the World 2025 has unveiled its full conference program ahead of the event taking place on August 26–27 in Adelaide, South Australia.

Hosted by Austmine and delivered in partnership with the South Australian Government, the event brings together global leaders across the mining and METS (mining equipment, technology, and services) sectors to explore what’s next for copper, one of the world’s most essential and strategic resources.

With the theme ‘The copper advantage: Powering the future’, this year’s event will explore how copper is driving the global energy transition and supporting the technologies of tomorrow.

Known as the ‘copper kingdom’, South Australia is home to world-class deposits, emerging projects and a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and services.

Against this backdrop, Copper to the World will delve into how both the state and the global industry can deliver the copper required for a sustainable, low-emissions future.

This year’s program offers:

keynotes from global leaders including BHP asset president Copper South Australia Anna Wiley, Rio Tinto chief advisor R&D (research and development) Saskia Duyvesteyn, Byrnecut executive chairman Steven Coughlan, Worley president Latin America Andrew Roy, Minsur vice president projects Yuri Mendoza, and Vicuna Lundin Mining senior country manager Jose Morea

a spotlight on Latin America, with strategic insights from producers and government representatives in Chile, Peru and Argentina

a dedicated South Australian exploration session, showcasing new developments from Havilah Resources, Hillgrove Resources, Lincoln Minerals, Coda Minerals and Cobra Resources

breakout streams covering copper’s digital evolution, next-gen copper processing, advanced tailings and water, and energy solutions, offering real-world examples from companies including Salesforce, Sedgman, Dassault Systèmes, EnviroCopper, Glencore Technology, BHP Xplor and GHD

a focus on sustainability and processing innovation, including advances in ore sorting, AI (artificial intelligence), electrification and automation

plenary sessions addressing leadership, investment, the supply landscape and how to unlock copper’s potential in a rapidly shifting world.

One of the standout sessions is the popular Innovation Hour, where selected companies will pitch their technologies in response to two critical industry challenges:

Deep copper mining: solutions to enhance safety, energy efficiency, orebody knowledge and performance in complex underground and surface environments

Copper processing solutions: technologies enabling step-changes in processing performance, boosting productivity, lowering energy use and emissions, and enabling more scalable, sustainable operations.

Innovation remains a strong thread throughout the program, with technology spotlights from NextOre, Hawk Measurement Systems and Verbrec showcasing new developments in sensing, automation and operational intelligence.

The program also features a thought-provoking Innovation Panel, where leaders from BHP, the University of Adelaide, and other innovation and strategy experts will explore how the industry can rethink copper’s future through collaboration, emerging technologies and bold thinking.

Alongside a packed conference schedule, delegates will enjoy curated networking opportunities, morning teas, lunches, evening receptions and a dynamic exhibition featuring cutting-edge suppliers and service providers.

Whether you’re a producer, explorer, supplier, policymaker or researcher, Copper to the World 2025 is the must-attend event to stay ahead of market developments, connect with decision-makers and explore the innovations shaping the sector’s future.

View the full program and register today at the Copper to the World website.

