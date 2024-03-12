Case study: Exploring the challenges of Mark Ball Wear Tests in grinding media product development

Image: Molycop.

Grinding media consumption in tumbling mills in mineral processing circuits is an important field of study, largely due to the significant cost of grinding media in milling processes.

The most widely recognised media performance assessment method is the Marked Ball Wear Test (MBWT). Although MBWT is a very reliable in-service evaluation method, it is not well suited for new product development (NPD) projects because it doesn’t match key critical success factors of modern NPD processes.

This paper examines a specific NPD project using a result extract from MBWTs undertaken in two mills in South America. Twelve grinding media products were trialled simultaneously in two very different operating environments.

This research paper examines the philosophy and design of the MBWT experiment in a product development process – and provides a snapshot of the results.

It highlights difficulties with MBWT methodology for a NPD process and proposes a recent testing process that has the potential to enhance the ability to assess grinding media products and accelerate grinding media product development.

To download the case study, please fill out the form below.