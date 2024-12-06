Exploring new frontiers

Shining a light on the important work of the PNG sector is an important part of the PNG Expo. Image: Prime Creative Media

The PNG Expo will be back and bigger than ever in July 2025.

The stage has been set once again for the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) to shine a light on the resources sector in 2025.

To again be held at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby from July 2–3, the 2025 PNG Expo is set to bigger and better than ever.

“We came away from the 2024 PNG Expo with some key lessons that we can apply to our 2025 program,” show director Siobhan Rocks told Australian Mining.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more attendees, exhibitors and speakers to the Stanley Hotel in July 2025.”

Like this year, the 2025 PNG Expo will feature a number of key networking events, including the breakfast event and gala dinner on day one.

“Both of these events sold out quickly this year, as everyone was eager to connect and catch up before the conference and exhibition began,” Rocks said.

“The dinner at the end of day one was a good opportunity to speak about the presentations from the day and learn what everyone was looking forward to as we entered day two.”

TriCab, a premium supplier of high-performance flexible cable and accessories and a silver sponsor of the 2024 event, has renewed its sponsorship for 2025.

TriCab Queensland state manager Shane Plumridge said the company is keen to showcase its commitment to supporting and growing the blooming PNG sector.

“At TriCab we pride ourselves on supplying premium, high-performance flexible cables and accessories that reflect our values of innovation and quality,” Plumridge said.

“Providing engineered cable solutions, which save our customers time and cost, is where we make our difference. At TriCab, we listen and respond to a range of customer needs, remaining innovative in our operations to ensure we can meet demands of all markets, existing and emerging.”

Plumridge said the company was proud to be a silver sponsor at the 2024 expo, being able to showcase its products and people to interested attendees.

“The ability to see people from the local area all with the same values in the one place, who were looking for new and innovative products and services, is a tribute to the organisers,” Plumridge said.

“It gave TriCab the ability to expose our vision of demonstrating our capabilities as demand in the PNG mining market grows.”

Plumridge is encouraging all stakeholders involved in the mining and industrial support channel to attend the 2025 event.

“The organisers have created a concentrated group of suppliers in a safe and easy-going atmosphere, where the cream of the mining supply chain providers are showcasing innovative products,” he said.

“Events like the PNG Expo are vital in bringing like-minded consumers and suppliers together in the one space where it is mutually beneficial to all parties, in a relaxed and safe environment.”

This feature appeared in the December 2024 issue of Australian Mining.