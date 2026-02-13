Exploration round-up: True North updates resource at Cloncurry

Exploration activity is gaining momentum across Australia, with high-grade results and new targets emerging in gold, tungsten and critical minerals.
From Tasmania to Western Australia, companies are advancing surface discoveries and preparing follow-up drilling to unlock broader district-scale potential.
True North Copper updates Great Australia resource at Cloncurry
True North Copper Limited has delivered a JORC-compliant resource update for the Great Australia deposit within its Cloncurry copper project in northwest Queensland, further defining the basin’s significant copper-silver potential ahead of planned exploration.
The updated estimate confirms a materially robust mineralised footprint at Great Australia, strengthening the project’s standing within True North Copper’s broader Cloncurry portfolio.
The resource incorporates both oxide and primary sulphide domains, providing a comprehensive view of the deposit’s scale and continuity. This modernised dataset underpins strategic planning for drilling and technical studies in 2026, with resource confidence enhancements expected to support future development pathways.
The company said the updated Great Australia resource provides a valuable technical foundation for refining targeting, sequencing and exploration prioritisation across its Cloncurry tenure, complementing recent drilling results at neighbouring Aquila and Acanthis trends.
Managing director Andrew Mooney said the updated resource underpins confidence in the district’s copper potential and strengthens the case for follow-up drilling and geophysical work planned in the fully funded 2026 program.
Golden Dragon hits shallow high-grade gold at Coodardy
Golden Dragon Mining Ltd has intersected high-grade gold close to surface at the Coodardy prospect within its Cue gold project in Western Australia’s Murchison region, strengthening confidence in the target’s development potential.
First-phase reverse circulation drilling confirmed continuity of a shallow, high-grade zone hosted within oxide material, favourable for potential open pit extraction. Multiple holes returned strong results from shallow depths, supporting the interpretation of a broader mineralised system.
The company believes Coodardy forms part of a larger, coherent gold-bearing structure, with high-grade mineralisation interpreted within stacked quartz veins and remaining open along strike to the north and south.
Managing director Simon Buswell-Smith said the results mark a strong start for the project.
“These results demonstrate high-grade gold continuity at Coodardy and it’s close to surface,” Buswell-Smith said.
Further drilling is scheduled to test along strike and probe the interpreted north-plunging system into fresh rock, as Golden Dragon seeks to unlock the broader potential of the target.
Flynn Gold returns high-grade tungsten at Gorge Creek
Flynn Gold Limited has reported exceptional surface sampling results from its 100 per cent-owned Warrentinna Project in north-east Tasmania, highlighting strong tungsten potential at the Gorge Creek prospect.
Rock chip samples returned grades of up to 14.75 per cent WO₃ and 13.43 per cent WO₃, accompanied by elevated silver (up to 197g/t), gold (up to 0.64g/t) and bismuth. The geochemical signature is consistent with intrusive-related tungsten systems.
Mapping and sampling have defined a broad tungsten–bismuth anomaly measuring approximately 400m by 150m, including a higher-grade core zone that remains open along strike and has yet to be drill tested. Mineralisation is exposed at surface within sheeted quartz veins hosting wolframite and scheelite.
Flynn plans further trenching, channel sampling and ground geophysics ahead of potential drilling. Elsewhere, a drill rig is mobilising to test the Silver King and South King prospects near Zeehan, while assays remain pending from recent drilling at the Mangana Gold Project.
