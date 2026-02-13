Exploration round-up: True North updates resource at Cloncurry

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

Exploration activity is gaining momentum across Australia, with high-grade results and new targets emerging in gold, tungsten and critical minerals.

From Tasmania to Western Australia, companies are advancing surface discoveries and preparing follow-up drilling to unlock broader district-scale potential.

True North Copper updates Great Australia resource at Cloncurry

True North Copper Limited has delivered a JORC-compliant resource update for the Great Australia deposit within its Cloncurry copper project in northwest Queensland, further defining the basin’s significant copper-silver potential ahead of planned exploration.

The updated estimate confirms a materially robust mineralised footprint at Great Australia, strengthening the project’s standing within True North Copper’s broader Cloncurry portfolio.

The resource incorporates both oxide and primary sulphide domains, providing a comprehensive view of the deposit’s scale and continuity. This modernised dataset underpins strategic planning for drilling and technical studies in 2026, with resource confidence enhancements expected to support future development pathways.

The company said the updated Great Australia resource provides a valuable technical foundation for refining targeting, sequencing and exploration prioritisation across its Cloncurry tenure, complementing recent drilling results at neighbouring Aquila and Acanthis trends.

Managing director Andrew Mooney said the updated resource underpins confidence in the district’s copper potential and strengthens the case for follow-up drilling and geophysical work planned in the fully funded 2026 program.

Golden Dragon hits shallow high-grade gold at Coodardy