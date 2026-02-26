Exploration round-up: True North secures legacy mine funding

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

Exploration momentum continues across Australia, with True North Copper, Aureka and Rincon advancing gold, copper and silver opportunities through strategic reviews and new discoveries.

From Queensland to Victoria and the Paterson, the latest updates highlight growing resource potential and expanding strike footprints ahead of 2026 drilling campaigns.

True North secures funding for legacy mine assessments

True North Copper Limited has secured approximately $400,000 in funding under the Queensland Government’s Collaborative Development Program (CDP) to assess legacy mine waste streams at its Mt Oxide project in northwest Queensland.

The CDP-backed initiative will evaluate the technical and economic potential to reprocess historic waste materials from previous operations centred on the Mt Oxide pit.

The program will include targeted drill sampling, laboratory assays and metallurgical testwork to determine whether legacy materials can support responsible metal production while contributing to improved environmental outcomes.

In conjunction with the grant, TNC has executed a letter of intent with Regeneration Enterprises to collaborate on delivery of the program and, subject to positive results, assess longer-term commercial pathways.

True North Copper managing director Andrew Mooney said the grant provided non-dilutive funding to explore incremental value opportunities.

“The award of this CDP grant reinforces the quality of the opportunity at Mt Oxide and allows us to evaluate whether legacy materials can represent an additional source of value alongside our resource growth strategy,” Mooney said.

The initiative runs parallel to TNC’s broader exploration and development plans at Mt Oxide, supporting a capital-efficient and innovation-led growth approach.

Aureka expands Comstock with high-grade silver discovery

Aureka Limited has identified a new high-grade silver component at its St Arnaud Comstock project in central western Victoria, highlighting growing metal diversity at the historic goldfield.

Recent diamond drilling intersected significant zones of gold and silver mineralisation, including the highest-grade silver result recorded at Comstock to date, alongside visible gold in new structures proximal to the existing open pit.

The mineralisation occurs near previously defined resources and may be accessible from current pit infrastructure.

The results suggest Comstock has the potential to deliver economic high-grade gold and silver from multiple structural positions, complementing the broader St Arnaud goldfield, which historically produced around 400,000 ounces at an estimated 15g/t gold.

Managing director James Gurry said the project continues to grow on multiple fronts.

“It is great to see Comstock growing in metal diversity with high-grade silver intercepts as we actively progress commercialisation options,” Gurry said.

Further drilling and evaluation work will continue as Aureka advances development planning at Comstock.

Rincon expands gold-copper footprint at Telfer South

Rincon Resources Limited has identified a significantly larger gold-copper prospect at its Telfer South project in Western Australia’s Paterson region, following a detailed review of historic exploration data.

Analysis of 1991 rock-chip samples collected by Newcrest Mining Limited has revealed a newly recognised high-grade outcrop zone about 10 kilometres south-west of the Telfer Gold Mine, with historical grades of up to 37g/t gold and 21 per cent copper.

The review also defined an extensive high-grade zone, known as Hasties Central, extending more than 300 metres along strike and suggesting continuity between the Hasties Main and Hasties SE deposits. The broader Hasties trend now spans over one kilometre and remains open.

Technical director Michael Griffiths said the findings materially enhance the company’s understanding of the project area.

“This is a truly remarkable discovery that opens new opportunities at Hasties as we prepare for a major 2026 drilling campaign,” Griffiths said.

Rincon plans to mobilise a drill rig later this quarter to test the expanded trend and support future resource growth.

