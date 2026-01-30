Exploration round-up: True North Copper builds confidence at Mt Oxide

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

Australia’s minerals exploration sector has continued working at pace during January, with True North Copper, ACDC and Western Yilgarn all marking key milestones.

Aquila strengthens Mt Oxide outlook

True North Copper Limited has reported encouraging results from its 2025 Phase 2 reverse circulation drilling program at the Mt Oxide Project in northwest Queensland, strengthening confidence in the scale and continuity of mineralisation across multiple targets.

Drilling at the Aquila Discovery confirmed a near-surface, near-vertical copper-silver-cobalt system with estimated true widths of ~45–60 metres over a central ~250-metre strike zone, with mineralisation now defined across more than 1000 metres of strike.

The consistent geometry and continuity across multiple holes point to significant lateral and vertical extent, with the system remaining open along strike and at depth.

First-pass drilling at Acanthis also intersected copper mineralisation coincident with induced polarisation anomalies, validating the regional geophysical model and confirming district-scale potential along the broader 10-kilometre-plus Mt Oxide corridor.

Managing director Andrew Mooney said the results provide a strong technical foundation for follow-up drilling and geophysics planned under the company’s fully funded 2026 exploration program, supporting Mt Oxide’s role as a flagship growth asset within True North Copper’s staged growth strategy.

ACDC advances Goschen Central testwork

ACDC Metals Limited has outlined steady progress across its rare earths portfolio, while adding a new gold growth option in Victoria.

Planning is underway for a hydrometallurgical testwork program at ANSTO, aimed at producing a mixed rare earth carbonate from a bulk sample at the Goschen Central Project. The program represents the next technical step in demonstrating a viable downstream processing pathway for the project’s rare earth mineralisation.

In parallel, the Goschen Central Retention Licence application is progressing as planned and remains on track for determination in Q1 calendar year 2026. The company noted that the Federal Government’s recently announced $1.2 billion strategic reserve further underscores the growing importance of Australia’s rare earth sector and Goschen Central’s strategic relevance.

ACDC has also lodged an exploration licence application for the White Hills Gold Project in central Victoria, where historical drilling returned results including 6m at 4.18 g/t gold.

The gold project provides a low-cost diversification opportunity that complements ACDC’s existing Victorian operating experience, with the company continuing to assess value-accretive business development opportunities across its portfolio.

Western Yilgarn unlocks bauxite expansion at West Julimar

Western Yilgarn NL has expanded its exploration footprint at the West Julimar bauxite project after executing new land access agreements covering ground immediately adjoining its existing JORC-compliant mineral resource.

The agreements secure access across the majority of the laterite and gravel system hosting Zones 100 and 200, unlocking areas that were previously unavailable for drilling.

This provides a clear pathway to systematically evaluate mineralisation beyond current resource boundaries and supports the potential to materially grow the existing 104.8 million tonne bauxite resource.

Initial work programs will include geological mapping, geochemical sampling, rock-chip programs and environmental assessments to refine drill targets ahead of future drilling campaigns. Importantly, the mineralised laterite footprint is now open for continuous drilling across linked zones, rather than being constrained by historical access limitations.

Non-executive director Pedro Kastellorizos said previous drilling was largely restricted by access, meaning resource boundaries often reflected tenure limits rather than geological controls. With access now secured, Western Yilgarn is positioned to infill and extend its bauxite inventory within the highly prospective Darling Range Mineral Field.

