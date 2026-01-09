Exploration round-up: silica, gold and rare earths gain momentum

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

Australian explorers continue to build momentum across a range of commodities, with recent updates highlighting progress in silica sand, gold and rare earths exploration programs.

China offtakes strengthen VRX pathways

VRX Silica has strengthened its development pathway for the Arrowsmith silica sand project in Western Australia after securing additional binding offtake agreements alongside a funding update.

The company said the latest agreements further underpin demand for high-quality Australian silica sand, while supporting the staged development of Arrowsmith North. VRX noted the offtake arrangements complement existing contracts and improve project certainty as it advances toward production.

The company said the two new offtake contracts are for the supply of an aggregate minimum of 550,000 tonnes per annum of high-quality silica sand products from Arrowsmith North to two well-established, reputable and substantial suppliers into the foundry and glassmaking industries in China.

“These additional binding offtake contracts further demonstrate substantial interest in VRX’s Arrowsmith North silica sand foundry and glassmaking products. These offtake partners are well established companies in their industry and we expect them to be long-term buyers as we diversify our customer base,” VRX managing director Bruce Maluish said.

Ballard Mining delivers standout infill drilling results at Mt Ida

Ballard Mining Limited reported that its Phase 1 infill drilling program at the Baldock prospect within the Mt Ida gold project has delivered outstanding widths and high-grade gold intercepts.

The results are consistent with its strategy to convert inferred resources into higher-confidence indicated classification ahead of a planned maiden ore reserve.

Ballard managing director Paul Brennan said the results reaffirm the robustness of the Baldock deposit and support advancement of the broader Mt Ida project towards development.

“The consistent high grades and widths across multiple lodes provides confidence in the current mineral resource estimate and its planned upgrade to indicated status,” Baldock said.

“As the sixth set of results announced from the infill drilling program, these ongoing confirmatory results underpin the company’s objective of delivering a 400–500koz maiden ore reserve at Baldock by mid-CY2026, providing a 5-6 year reserve base.”

Magnetite expands footprint

Meanwhile, Magnetite Mines has expanded its rare earth exploration footprint in South Australia after being granted a new tenement adjacent to its Ironback Hill REE prospect.

The newly awarded exploration licence covers key downstream drainage areas believed to be associated with clay hosted rare earth mineralisation identified at Ironback Hill.

Magnetite Mines said the tenement provides optionality to grow its rare earths portfolio while it continues to prioritise development of its flagship Razorback iron ore project.

Managing director Tim Dobson said the Braemar Creek ground was identified early in the company’s alternative commodities exploration program as a strategically important licence that secures key drainage corridors immediately downstream of the clay-hosted REE mineralisation we have reported at Ironback Hill.

“The grant of this licence gives us optionality for future rare earth exploration, coincident with those local drainage features, should our ongoing work at Ironback Hill support follow-up. It is a logical addition to our local tenure position, and we will continue to advance this work in a disciplined manner while keeping our primary focus on the Razorback iron ore project,” Dobson said.

