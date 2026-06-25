Exploration activity continues to build across Australia, with S2 Resources, Lefroy Exploration and Rincon Resources progressing gold and copper projects through first-pass drilling, metallurgical studies and resource expansion programs.

The latest updates span Western Australia’s Murchison, Goldfields and Pilbara regions, highlighting companies advancing exploration targets and development studies as they work to unlock the next phase of project growth.

S2 readies first drilling at Jillewarra

S2 Resources is preparing to begin its first drilling campaign at the Jillewarra joint venture in Western Australia after key exploration licences were granted by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration.

The newly granted licences cover 35km of the Karbah shear zone, which the company believes is the continuation of the structure hosting the Big Bell and Dalgaranga gold operations further south. Combined with an adjoining exploration licence application, S2 now controls approximately 60km of the largely undercover and unexplored shear zone.

A detailed aeromagnetic survey has been completed, with results expected in July, while environmental approvals for drilling are being lodged ahead of a planned aircore program next month.

The initial campaign will comprise around 30,000m of aircore drilling across widely spaced lines to provide an early understanding of the area’s geology, structure, depth of cover and gold potential. S2 said the program represents the first systematic drilling campaign across this extensive undercover extension of a major gold-bearing shear zone.