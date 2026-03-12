Exploration round-up: Odyssey confirms Tuckanarra gold

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

Exploration and development momentum continues across Australia’s gold and battery metals sectors, with Odyssey Gold, Alliance Nickel and Auravelle Metals advancing key technical programs and optimisation work across their flagship projects.

Recent updates span metallurgical drilling in Western Australia’s Murchison, capital cost optimisation at a major nickel-cobalt development, and expanding gold mineralisation along a fertile South Australian shear zone, highlighting the steady pipeline of drilling, studies and project refinement underway across the country.

Odyssey confirms shallow high-grade gold at Tuckanarra

Odyssey Gold Limited has reported encouraging assay results from metallurgical drilling at its Tuckanarra Gold Project in Western Australia’s Murchison region, reinforcing the shallow high-grade potential of the deposit.

Two diamond holes were drilled to collect samples for gravity and leach metallurgical testwork ahead of potential mining. The program confirmed strong near-surface mineralisation within the Cable East structure, with one hole returning 22.3 metres at 7.4g/t gold from 8.7 metres.

The drilling twinned historical holes to generate representative material for processing studies and to support development planning under the project’s existing approved Mining Proposal.

Executive director Matt Syme said the results continued to demonstrate the strength of the project’s shallow oxide system.

“These results again demonstrate the excellent, shallow, high-grade oxide potential on the mining leases at the Tuckanarra Project,” Syme said.

Odyssey is progressing an updated mineral resource estimate and scoping study as it advances the project toward development.

Alliance Nickel assesses vat leaching at NiWest

Alliance Nickel Limited has launched a capital cost optimisation program at its NiWest nickel-cobalt project in Western Australia, investigating vat leaching as a potential alternative to the heap leaching configuration outlined in the project’s 2024 definitive feasibility study.

The optimisation work retains atmospheric leaching technology while evaluating vat leaching as a means to significantly reduce water demand and associated infrastructure costs. Water supply infrastructure represented roughly $310 million of the project’s capital cost under the previous heap leach configuration.

Preliminary analysis suggests that under a vat leach flowsheet, local water sourcing from the Mt Kilkenny tenement could be sufficient to support operations, potentially lowering both capital and operating costs.

Managing director Simon Lill said the optimisation program reflects the company’s focus on improving project economics.

“This work is aimed at reducing the capital intensity of NiWest while maintaining the robust processing approach outlined in our DFS,” Lill said.

Alliance Nickel is working with hydrometallurgical specialists to complete the desktop study and will provide updates as the program progresses.

Auravelle extends high-grade gold at Sheoak

Auravelle Metals Limited has confirmed and extended high-grade gold mineralisation at the Sheoak Prospect within its Nuckulla Hill gold project in South Australia.

Resampling of composite intervals from the November 2025 RC drilling program returned very high gold grades of up to 20g/t gold, alongside broad mineralised zones including 21 metres at 3.1g/t gold from 54 metres, with higher-grade intervals within the broader zone.

Additional drilling also identified mineralisation about 200 metres south of the main trend, strengthening confidence in a gold system now interpreted to extend more than 600 metres along strike.

Sheoak forms part of the highly prospective Yarlbrinda Shear Zone, which also hosts the nearby Tunkillia Gold Project.

Managing director Andrew Muir said the latest results continue to highlight the project’s potential.

“Sheoak continues to deliver excellent gold numbers, with resampling identifying very high grades and broad mineralised zones,” Muir said.

Further RC drilling is scheduled in the coming weeks, followed by a regional aircore program targeting additional gold prospects across the Nuckulla Hill project.

