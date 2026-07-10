Exploration activity remains strong across Australia, with Matsa Resources, Ark Mines and Iltani Resources advancing gold, critical minerals and silver exploration through drilling, new tenure and resource growth programs.

Matsa extends high-grade Fortitude North gold

Matsa Resources has returned multiple high-grade gold intersections from ongoing diamond drilling at the Fortitude North prospect within its Lake Carey gold project in Western Australia, further supporting the prospectivity of the Fortitude shear corridor.

The latest drilling continues to confirm multiple stacked, high-grade gold zones beneath a previously defined 1.7km-long aircore gold anomaly, which remains open in both directions.

Matsa said the diamond drilling program is designed to improve understanding of the structural controls and alteration associated with mineralisation, with current interpretations indicating gold is hosted within multiple moderately dipping structures in mafic volcanic rocks.

Fortitude North lies immediately along strike from the 489,000-ounce Fortitude gold deposit, with previous drilling by the company returning significant intersections including 22m at 9.2g/t gold and 8.3m at 9.00g/t gold.

Executive chairman Paul Poli said the program continues to reinforce the project’s exploration potential.

“We continue to see multiple stacked, thick high-grade gold zones at Fortitude North in drilling to date,” Poli said.

Matsa expects drilling to continue with a lake-based diamond rig as it advances resource growth across the Lake Carey gold project.

Ark expands Queensland critical minerals footprint

Ark Mines has secured a new exploration permit for its Jackson fluorite project near Chillagoe in north Queensland, expanding its critical minerals portfolio and paving the way for exploration activities.

The Queensland Department of Natural Resources and Mines, Manufacturing and Regional and Rural Development granted Exploration Permit for Minerals EPM 29189, which covers eight sub-blocks over a five-year term. The project has a history of fluorite mining, with mineralisation traced for about 1km along structurally controlled veins and numerous historical pits, shafts and open cut workings.

Ark said previous exploration across the area has been limited, presenting an opportunity to apply modern exploration techniques. The project is strategically located near the company’s Sandy Mitchell rare earth, heavy minerals and critical minerals project.

Managing director Ben Emery said the permit strengthens the company’s position in north Queensland.

“The grant of EPM 29189 further establishes our exploration footprint at the Jackson Fluorite Project and in North Queensland,” Emery said.

Ark will now progress exploration planning and field activities in accordance with the approved work program and environmental authority.

Iltani extends high-grade Orient West mineralisation

Iltani Resources has reported further high-grade silver-indium mineralisation from infill drilling at the Orient West prospect within its Orient silver-indium project in north Queensland, as it works to expand and upgrade the existing JORC resource.

The latest assay results cover reverse circulation holes ORR148 to ORR158, completed as part of a 110-hole drilling campaign. The program is designed to increase the grade, tonnage and confidence of the Orient resource, with drilling continuing to intersect high-grade silver, indium and base metal-rich massive sulphide veins.

Standout results included 1m at 192g/t silver, 925g/t indium, 1.8 per cent lead and 13.9 per cent zinc from 104m, along with additional high-grade intersections in holes ORR151 and ORR158.

Managing director Donald Garner said the drilling continued to demonstrate the project’s potential.

“Orient West drilling continues to deliver, with the results for ORR148 to ORR158 intersecting multiple zones of silver-lead-zinc-indium mineralisation,” Garner said.

The company said the latest results reinforce the growing importance of Orient West as it advances resource growth and confidence.

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