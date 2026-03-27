Exploration round-up: Legacy’s greenfields gold discovery

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Exploration and development activity continues to build across Australia’s gold sector, with Legacy Minerals, Kalamazoo Resources and Auric Mining delivering strong updates across New South Wales and Western Australia.

Legacy’s strong start on Mascotte prospect

Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited has intersected a new zone of gold mineralisation outside the existing resource at its Mt Carrington Project in New South Wales, marking a strong start to first-pass drilling at the Mascotte Prospect.

The company’s maiden diamond hole beneath a 1.3km line of historical workings returned broad gold mineralisation, including 40 metres at 1.0g/t gold from 151 metres, with higher-grade zones within the interval. The result sits outside the current Mt Carrington mineral resource and confirms the presence of a previously untested mineralised system.

Drilling to date has intersected consistent sulphide-bearing veins and breccias associated with epithermal alteration, with mineralisation interpreted to be open up-dip, along strike and at depth. Five drill holes are still awaiting assays, with additional holes planned to further test the system and target higher-grade zones.

Chief executive officer and managing director Christopher Byrne said the discovery represents a significant milestone for the project.

“Making a greenfields gold discovery in our very first diamond hole at Mascotte is an exceptional result and provides an exciting opportunity to define a new deposit within Mt Carrington,” Byrne said.

Mt Olympus growth drilling extends gold system

Kalamazoo Resources Limited has reported encouraging early results from growth drilling at its Mt Olympus deposit within the Ashburton gold project in Western Australia’s Pilbara, supporting the potential for resource expansion.

The Phase 1 diamond drilling program, comprising eight holes for 2776 metres, was designed to test extensions to known mineralisation beneath the current pit shell and improve understanding of structural controls. Initial assays from five holes have confirmed that the gold system extends down plunge and remains open at depth, with mineralisation encountered outside the existing resource.

The results reinforce Kalamazoo’s geological model, highlighting the association between gold mineralisation, conglomerate host units and key structural controls such as the Zoe Fault. A resource definition drilling program is set to commence shortly, with further growth drilling planned to follow.

Executive director Ben Ackerman said the program had delivered strong early validation.

“Initial results confirm the Mt Olympus system extends significantly beyond the current resource and remains open at depth,” Ackerman said.

Munda outperforms as Auric cash builds

Auric Mining Limited has finalised gold sales from its Munda Gold Mine Starter Pit in Western Australia, delivering a strong cash outcome and exceeding production expectations.

A total of 8886 ounces of gold was produced and sold at an average price of $7178 per ounce, generating net cash of $43.5 million after mining, haulage and processing costs. The result represents a 46 per cent increase on the budgeted production of 6100 ounces, with grade and recovery also outperforming forecasts.

The campaign was completed through toll processing at Black Cat Syndicate’s Lakewood Mill, with results indicating the Munda deposit may be larger and higher grade than previously understood.

Managing director Mark English said the outcome marked a significant milestone for the company.

“What a superb finish it has been for our maiden mining of Munda, with production and financial results surpassing all expectations,” English said.

Auric will now look to advance the larger Munda Main Pit as it builds toward becoming a sustainable gold producer.

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