Exploration round-up: Lefroy hits milestones at Lucky Strike

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Exploration activity remains active across the country, with Lefroy Exploration, Broken Hill Mines and Auravelle Metals advancing gold and base metals projects through production growth, portfolio expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Lefroy hits milestones at Lucky Strike

Lefroy Exploration Limited has reported a positive update from its Lucky Strike gold mine near Kalgoorlie, highlighting early production success alongside encouraging drilling and growth potential.

The company produced its first gold from toll milling in February, recovering 1392 ounces from an initial parcel, with strong reconciliation between mined grades and mill performance supporting confidence in the existing mineral resource. Ore stockpiles continue to build on site ahead of future processing campaigns, while additional funding from a profit cash advance facility has strengthened Lefroy’s cash position.

Grade control drilling has returned multiple shallow gold intersections, including results outside the current resource model, indicating potential for resource growth at the project. These results are supporting plans for further mining and exploration activities across the Lucky Strike area.

Managing director Graeme Gribbin said the initial production and reconciliation results were encouraging.

“We are especially pleased that the mine resource grade and mine claim grades strongly reconcile with the mill, which is a strong endorsement of the mineral resource estimate,” Gribbin said.

Lefroy will continue to advance mining, processing and exploration programs across Lucky Strike.

Broken Hill Mines boosts Rasp output

Broken Hill Mines Limited has reported continued operational progress at its Rasp silver-lead-zinc mine in New South Wales, delivering strong production growth in the March 2026 quarter and securing a long-term mining lease renewal.

The company confirmed that its CML7 mining lease has been extended to 2047, providing long-term certainty for ongoing operations at Rasp. At the same time, Broken Hill Mines is progressing its strategy to ramp up production toward full capacity of its 750,000-tonne-per-annum processing plant.

Operations at the Main Lode have been successfully established, with stoping rates expected to increase through the June and September quarters. The company also remains on track to introduce a third ore source, with first feed from the Pinnacles Mine scheduled for the June quarter.

Further production and financial details will be released in late April.

Auravelle grows Crown gold project

Auravelle Metals Limited has expanded its Crown Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, acquiring nine adjoining tenements covering 20km² to grow its strategic footprint in the region.

The newly acquired ground, purchased from Orange Minerals for $200,000 in shares, sits immediately south of the existing project and shares similar geology and structural features linked to nearby gold systems. Historical drilling across the new tenure identified shallow gold anomalism, while Auravelle’s own 2025 aircore program outlined mineralisation over at least 2km, reinforcing the project’s prospectivity.

The company is now compiling datasets across the expanded landholding, with soil sampling and drilling planned as part of its next phase of exploration.

Managing director Andrew Muir said the acquisition strengthens the project’s exploration potential.

“This acquisition is a logical and cost-effective bolt-on to our existing Crown Gold Project,” Muir said.

Auravelle will focus on integrating historical data and advancing target generation across the enlarged project area.

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