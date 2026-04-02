Exploration round-up: Kali uncovers high-grade shallow gold

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Exploration activity continues across Australia’s gold and critical minerals sectors, with Kali Metals, Kairos Minerals (soon to be known as Pilbara Gold Limited) and Aldoro Resources advancing portfolio growth through new targets, corporate repositioning and large-scale drilling success.

Kali uncovers shallow gold targets at DOM’s Hill

Kali Metals Ltd has identified multiple shallow, high-grade gold targets at its newly consolidated DOM’s Hill Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara, following a review of historical exploration data.

The project, located near Marble Bar, was recently brought to 100 per cent ownership after Kali acquired the remaining interest from SQM. Historical drilling and surface sampling have highlighted strong gold potential across several prospects, with results confirming broad mineralisation and multiple priority targets for follow-up work.

Early-stage aircore drilling, rock chip sampling and geophysical data have also defined additional anomalies across the tenement package, supporting the project’s prospectivity and providing a pipeline of targets for future drilling campaigns.

Managing director Paul Adams said the company is encouraged by the early-stage results and expanded landholding.

“Kali is very pleased to have regained 100 per cent ownership of DOM’s Hill, with a number of highly prospective shallow gold targets identified that we aim to fast-track into drilling,” Adams said.

Kali plans to prioritise key targets and advance drilling programs as part of an active 2026 exploration campaign.

Kairos gets a Pilbara rebrand

Kairos Minerals Limited has received shareholder approval to change its name to Pilbara Gold Limited and undertake a 1-for-15 consolidation of its issued securities, marking a formal shift in the company’s corporate identity.

At an extraordinary general meeting held on 30 March 2026, shareholders approved all resolutions, including the name change and capital consolidation. The company has reserved the ASX ticker code PGL, which is expected to replace KAI once ASIC and ASX processes are completed, currently anticipated around 13 April 2026.

The consolidation took effect on 31 March 2026 and will apply across the company’s shares, options and performance rights in accordance with ASX listing rules. Kairos said there will be no change to the underlying value of shareholder holdings, aside from rounding adjustments.

The company will now lodge the required documentation with ASIC and work with the ASX to complete the name, code and capital structure changes.

Aldoro expands Kameelburg mineralisation footprint

Aldoro Resources Ltd has intersected extensive rare earth, niobium and strontium mineralisation at its Kameelburg Project in Namibia, with the first hole from its Phase II drilling program reinforcing the scale of the system.

Diamond hole DD005F returned 525 metres of continuous mineralisation, ending in mineralisation that remains open at depth. The results confirm a broad, mineralised carbonatite system hosting rare earth elements alongside strontium, niobium and molybdenum, with improved grades compared to earlier step-out drilling.

The program also identified multiple shallow, higher-grade zones, supporting the potential for near-surface development opportunities while highlighting strong vertical continuity.

The Phase II campaign is ongoing, with 14 holes drilled for more than 6,400 metres to date and further assays expected through April. The results continue to build confidence in Kameelburg as a large-scale critical minerals project, with mineralisation interpreted to be controlled by magnetite-rich zones within the carbonatite system.

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