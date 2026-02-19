Exploration round-up: High-grade cobalt-scandium confirmed at Ida Holmes

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

Exploration momentum continues to build across Australia, with companies advancing critical minerals, rare earths and gold projects through key technical and tenure milestones.

From high-grade cobalt discoveries in Western Australia to rare earths processing trials in Queensland and renewed Tropicana-style gold targeting in the Eastern Goldfields, the latest updates highlight a sector focused on unlocking scale, de-risking development pathways and positioning assets within evolving global supply chains.

Western Yilgarn confirms high-grade cobalt-scandium at Ida Holmes

Western Yilgarn NL has reported a high-grade cobalt-scandium-nickel discovery at its Ida Holmes Junction project in Western Australia, strengthening the project’s position within the emerging critical minerals space.

Ground reconnaissance rock chip sampling over licence E36/1028 returned standout results of up to 2.47 per cent cobalt, 1.07 per cent nickel, 1.30 per cent lead and 126.25ppm scandium oxide, confirming the continuity of cobalt-nickel-copper-lead and scandium mineralisation east of the Ballard Fault Zone.

The mineralised quartz–hematite outcrop extends for at least 120 metres along strike and remains open, presenting clear follow-up potential.

Western Yilgarn NL non-executive director Pedro Kastellorizos said the results marked a significant milestone for the company.

“These results validate the exceptional critical minerals potential at Ida Holmes and confirm very high-grade cobalt-nickel-scandium mineralisation within E36/1028,” Kastellorizos said.

Further work will evaluate the structural controls on mineralisation, including the role of the nearby Ballard Fault Zone, as Western Yilgarn advances systematic exploration programs.

Ark Mines to trial monazite processing at Sandy Mitchell

Ark Mines Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding to undertake a processing trial of monazite ore from its Sandy Mitchell Rare Earths Project in Queensland, targeting recovery of thorium and key rare earth elements.

The trial, scheduled to commence in February 2026, will use existing low-cost cracking technology to process Sandy Mitchell feedstock and produce rare earth oxides and refined thorium. The program is designed to assess a viable downstream processing pathway and further de-risk the project ahead of development decisions.

Sandy Mitchell hosts an announced resource and is positioned as a potential long-life supplier of critical minerals including neodymium and praseodymium, alongside thorium.

Managing director Ben Emery said the MoU marked an important step forward.

“This trial has the potential to establish processing options we can apply to development of the project at a pivotal time for the rare earths sector,” Emery said.

Results from the trial will inform future development planning as Ark advances Sandy Mitchell within evolving global supply chains.

BPM secures Bonnie & Clyde tenure at Forelands

BPM Minerals Ltd has secured the grant of key tenement E28/3543, hosting the Bonnie & Clyde prospects within its Forelands Gold Project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, paving the way for systematic on-ground exploration.

The company has submitted a Program of Work for a 50-hole RC drilling campaign, with soil sampling set to commence in March ahead of planned drilling. A heritage survey proposal has also been lodged to support exploration across the prospects.

A recent geological review has strengthened the case for Tropicana-style mineralisation, with re-logging of historical diamond core from the nearby Dragonfly Prospect confirming biotite-sulphide-carbonate-hosted gold within thrust structures.

Chief executive officer Oliver Judd said the grant was a major milestone.

“With tenure now secured, we are well positioned to move quickly and test what we believe could be a significant gold opportunity,” Judd said.

Elsewhere, RC drilling is scheduled to resume at Beachcomber, targeting extensions of high-grade mineralisation and newly defined soil anomalies.

