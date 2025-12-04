Exploration round-up: Auric banks $10.8 million from its first Munda campaign

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

Exploration continues apace across the country, with Auric Mining, Premier1 Lithium and Flynn Gold all reporting strong results in recent weeks.

Auric Mining has announced the final production and financial results for the first processing campaign from its Munda starter pit, following reconciliation with Black Cat Syndicate’s Lakewood Mill.

Auric formally signed off on campaign one on November 18, confirming a strong outcome for the first phase of production at Munda.

Final production metrics included:

dry tonnes milled: 57,900

reconciled head grade (g/t): 1.61

mill recovery: 90.67 per cent

gold ounces recovered: 2718

Financial results included:

gold ounces sold: 2718

average sale price per ounce: $6200

total gold sales: $16,851,773

less external direct costs: $6,032,878*

net cash: $10,818,895

*Milling, royalty and haulage costs.

The company said the net cash result reflected favourable gold pricing and efficient cost management across haulage and processing.

“These results reinforce the quality of the Munda orebody and validate our development strategy as we prepare for campaign two milling in January 2026,” Auric managing director Mark English said.

Sampling assays come back golden for Premier1

Infill soil sampling assays have significantly increased the Rochefort Prospect’s gold anomaly for Premier1 Lithium at its Abbotts North project, located 35km north of Meekatharra in the highly prospective Murchison region of Western Australia.

The company said the Rochefort anomaly now measures 350m by 350m and remains open to the south, where it trends into shallow colluvial and transported cover.

These new results build on prior high-grade rock chip assays of up to 11.7 g/t Au, as well as the identification of highly prospective quartz–dolerite host rocks. Premier1 said the latest assays position Rochefort as a priority drill target, just 20km from the 279koz Crown Prince deposit owned by New Murchison Gold.

Premier1 exploration manager Paul Smith said the strong results represent a major step forward for the project.

“We now have a 350m-long by 350m-wide Au-in-soil footprint that remains open to the south, where results show the potential for continuation beneath colluvial and transported cover. We plan to return to the field in January with a larger Ultrafine soil program to track this anomaly under cover and refine priority drill targets for testing in the first half of 2026,” Smith said.

Flynn Gold reports high-grade gold vein intersections

Flynn Gold has released assay results from its recently completed diamond drilling program at the Double Event prospect, part of the company’s wholly owned Golden Ridge project in northeast Tasmania.

The maiden drill program at Double Event delivered high-grade gold vein intersections, with assay grades reaching up to 35.1 g/t gold. Drilling also confirmed that the targeted sulphide-bearing quartz vein system extends down-dip from high-grade intervals exposed in recent surface trenching.

Flynn Gold managing director and chief executive officer Neil Marston said every drillhole to date at Double Event has intersected the mineralised structures, bolstering confidence in the scale and continuity of the Golden Ridge intrusive-related gold system.

“These drilling results, together with the expanding soil-geochemical anomalies we have delineated, continue to build evidence for the presence of multiple sub-parallel mineralised zones along the 9km corridor surrounding the Golden Ridge granodiorite contact,” Marston said.

The company said diamond drilling has now commenced at its nearby Mangana project, located 25km south-west of Golden Ridge.

