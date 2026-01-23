Exploration round-up: Argent hits high-grade silver

Image: A2Z AI / stock.adobe.com

A range of activity has taken place across Australia’s minerals exploration sector this week, with Kalamazoo Resources, Adelong and Argent all marking key exploration milestones for gold, antimony and silver projects.

Argent hits high-grade silver at Kempfield NW

Argent Minerals Limited has reported a new shallow high-grade silver discovery at the Kempfield NW prospect within its Kempfield Polymetallic project, confirming along-strike continuity beyond the existing mineral resource area.

Reverse circulation hole AKRC312 intersected 61m at 63.24g/t silver equivalent from surface, including 31m at 103.47g/t AgEq and a higher-grade interval of 9m at 178.33g/t AgEq from 1m. Individual assays peaked at 482g/t silver, with multiple results exceeding 140g/t Ag.

The newly identified lode sits within the same interbedded sandstone–siltstone units as the main Kempfield deposit and Lode 300, demonstrating strong geological continuity of the project’s VMS system. Mineralisation remains open along strike, across strike and at depth, presenting clear upside for resource growth.

Managing director Pedro Kastellorizos said the results represented a significant new high-grade discovery from surface, enhancing Kempfield’s development potential. Further mapping and drilling are planned, while samples from recent diamond holes are undergoing metallurgical testwork, including heap leach, CIL and flotation studies.

Kalamazoo launches Mt Olympus PFS at Ashburton

Kalamazoo Resources Limited has commenced a pre-feasibility study (PFS) at its Mt Olympus deposit within the Ashburton Gold Project in Western Australia’s Pilbara, advancing the company’s transition from explorer to emerging gold developer.

The PFS was formally launched following a kick-off meeting with key consultants. In parallel, diamond drilling recommenced in early January 2026, with three holes already completed as part of a planned ~2600-metre program across the 1.44-million-ounce Ashburton project.

The drilling campaign is focused on testing and infilling down-plunge extensions of the Indicated and Inferred Resources beneath the current Mt Olympus open pit shell, providing critical data to support mine design, optimisation and development planning. This first phase of drilling is scheduled for completion in January–February 2026, with further programs planned across the broader project area.

Kalamazoo also confirmed that chief executive officer Luke Mortimer will step down at the end of January 2026 to take up a senior role overseas, with executive chairman Luke Reinehr thanking Mortimer for his seven-year contribution to the company’s growth.

Adelong advances diamond drilling at Lauriston

Adelong Gold Limited has completed six diamond drillholes for 1481.6 metres at the Comet prospect within its Lauriston Gold-Antimony project, with drilling intersecting the targeted Comet Shear in every hole. The intersections are accompanied by well-developed arsenic halos, a hallmark of the upper levels of Victoria’s Au–As–Sb epizonal systems.

Structural and geochemical signatures show strong parallels with major Victorian gold camps including Fosterville mine and Costerfield mine, where higher-grade mineralisation typically strengthens below arsenic-dominant zones. Gold at Comet is associated with arsenopyrite, pyrite, stibnite, sphalerite and quartz veining.

Assays from all six Comet holes are pending and expected in Q1 2026, noting industry-wide laboratory delays. In the meantime, diamond drilling has commenced at the Yankee–Trojan prospect, located around three kilometres north of Comet along the same regional trend.

Managing director Ian Holland said every hole intersected the predicted host structure, reinforcing confidence in the system and supporting plans for deeper follow-up drilling once assays are received.

