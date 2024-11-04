Experiencing dust-cup caking?

Donaldson Filtration revolutionises mine site maintenance with an innovation that eliminates dust-cup caking.
First-fit dust cups may not provide optimum performance in all operating environments and can reduce your site’s productivity and machine availability.
Donaldson has engineered a solution that eliminates unnecessary mine vehicle maintenance and can remain in position and function effectively without labour input for more than 6000 hours.
When installed, you can expect:
- extended filter life
- reduced high-restriction incidents
- minimised dust accumulation
- streamlined servicing
- decreased exposure to nuisance dust for workshop personnel.
Download here to find out more: