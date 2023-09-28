Underground mining comes with its own unique set of risks and challenges.

Getting the infrastructure right – such as hosing-up a new system – reduces risks to underground operatives and maintains optimal productivity. For almost 20 years the Engineering and Services division of Motion has been coordinating and installing hose-up change-outs for underground mines in New South Wales and Queensland.

That’s a lot of hands-on experience. And occasionally they are called in to finish a job when things don’t go to plan.

Underground hose systems deliver hydraulic oil, process emulsion, GP water and compressed air to the diversity of equipment involved in underground longwall mining.

The hoses range in size from 19mm (3/4 inch) to 65mm (2½ inch); they are rated for the different pressures required and carefully matched to the medium they are conveying and the operating environment of the equipment that will be powering. Hoses are generally colour-coded for contents and operating pressure.

