Expanding a 60-year legacy

CCC offers conveyor safety solutions that align with the mining industry’s unique operational needs. Image: Conveyor Components Company

Conveyor Components Company is marking its 60th anniversary by expanding its footprint in the Australian mining industry.

Australian miners face high stakes every day as they navigate safety concerns and the risk of unplanned downtime.

This is particularly true in the conveying industry, where commodities are transported at rapid speeds, putting constant pressure on machine integrity and worker safety.

Enter Conveyor Components Company (CCC), an esteemed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) offering conveyor safety solutions that align with the industry’s unique operational needs.

“Expanding into Australia was the natural next step for us,” CCC business development support Austin Scheid told Australian Mining.

“We’ve always prioritised customer relationships, and in the Australian market it’s about understanding what customers need to keep their operations running efficiently and safely.

“As we invest in growing our people and machinery, we’re trying to educate new markets of what we’re able to do.”

CCC’s customer-first approach is central to its success. Scheid discussed the importance of listening to customers and building connections based on trust and understanding.

“We sell on customer relationships, by getting to know the customers and their needs,” Scheid said.

“Whether it’s a big project or a small order, we treat everyone the same and look at how our units can help them achieve their goals.”

By establishing open communication channels, CCC ensures customers feel supported, even across time zones.

“We make ourselves available when needed,” Scheid said. “We’re organised and ready to go so that customers are never waiting on us.”

At the heart of CCC’s offerings is the company’s patented Conveyor Safety System, which plays a pivotal role in reducing downtime and improving worker safety. The system includes emergency rope safety switches, belt misalignment controls, damage belt detection units, and a speed control switch to ensure operators remain in control of their conveyor.

The system’s robust construction and advanced sensing technology are designed to enable miners to detect potential hazards, such as belt misalignment or sudden speed variations, before they escalate into critical failures. This helps ensure compliance with industry standards and promotes a safer working environment for conveyor personnel.

While some overseas suppliers cannot guarantee the time of product delivery, CCC has ramped up its stocking capacity to enable same-day shipping.

“We’ve increased our stocking capacity to reduce downtime concerns for our customers,” Scheid said.

This quick turnaround helps CCC remain competitive and reliable, even when operating internationally.

The company has long embraced a customer-driven approach to innovation, incorporating feedback into its research and development (R&D) process.

This approach recently saw CCC make improvements to its magnetically coupled motion switch (MCM) called the MAG-NEAT-O, now a key component of its conveyor safety system.

The MAG-NEAT-O, which can be easily attached to the roller shaft of a conveyor, is a speed switch that can be programmed as an over-speed, under-speed or zero-speed device. A proximity sensor communicates pulses into an MSD controller, relaying signals to up to two different circuits.

CCC developed the MAG-NEAT-O based on customer feedback.

“If one customer has an idea, more than likely another customer is thinking it, too,” Scheid said.

“Listening to our customers has helped us refine our offerings and better meet the needs of miners.”

As sustainability becomes an increasingly important topic for miners, CCC is investing in new technologies to support these goals.

The company recently acquired a new CNC (computer numerical control) machine, which will double its manufacturing capacity and shorten lead times for urgent orders.

This investment not only supports faster production but also helps CCC operate more sustainably by optimising its manufacturing processes.

Looking back on CCC’s success over the past 60 years, Scheid emphasised teamwork as a key factor in the company’s longevity.

“It takes a lot more than just one person to make everything work,” Scheid said.

“Everyone shares the same goal of helping customers as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We’ve got a lot of experience and a great team that’s passionate about growing the company and serving our customers.”

As CCC continues its Australian expansion, the company is optimistic about building stronger relationships and gaining a deeper understanding of the needs of the market.

Its focus on reliability, innovation, and quick service positions CCC well to become a key player in the Australian mining industry.

“Our expansion into Australia is about more than just entering a new market; it’s about bringing our decades of experience to help miners keep operations running smoothly,” Scheid said.

“We’re investing in our people, machinery, and customers to ensure long-term success.”

As it celebrates its 60th anniversary, CCC is well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of Australian miners and continue its legacy of innovation and service for decades to come.

This feature appeared in the April 2025 issue of Australian Mining.