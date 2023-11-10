Executive changes for Andromeda

After undertaking a review of its organisational structure, Andromeda has announced it will consolidate some roles in the company to simplify the company’s structure.

James Marsh and Tim Anderson, whose roles encompass sales and marketing and chief commercial officer respectively, will depart Andromeda on November 17 2023.

Both roles will be lead by chief executive officer and managing director Bob Katsiouleris until a candidate is found in early 2024 to perform both functions.

“These changes streamline the business and create a solid and sustainable foundation for long-term success,” Katsiouleris said.

“We continue making progress in advancing the Great White project, through refining our development and funding plans ahead of an anticipated final investment decision being made.”

The Great White project is Andromeda’s halloysite-kaolin project, located in South Australia.

Andromeda was granted the mining lease for the South Australian mine in December 2021, after signing an offtake agreement for 70,000tpa in June of the same year.

Great White currently has a mine life of 28 years, and the environment protection and rehabilitation program enabled Andromeda to begin staged development of the site in March of this year.

