Exceeding quality underground

ACE solutions are custom-designed, rather than relying on ‘one-size-fits-all’ products. Image: Fenner Conveyors

Fenner Conveyors’ engineering subsidiary ACE is dedicated to upholding the crucial role of quality in engineering equipment for underground mining.

In the demanding environment of underground mining, the reliability and safety of electrical equipment is paramount.

Choosing the right supplier is not just a matter of convenience; it’s a critical decision that impacts operational efficiency and, most importantly, safety.

Fenner Conveyors’ engineering subsidiary, ACE, understands the stakes are high and aims to adhere to stringent compliance and quality standards to ensure the safety and effectiveness of its products.

All Fenner Conveyors Group operations are underpinned by an ISO 9001 accredited quality management system that is used by organisations of all sizes and industries.

Custom versus off-the-shelf

Underground mining operations have unique and challenging requirements that cannot always be met with off-the-shelf solutions.

One of the areas ACE specialises in is underground substations that are custom-designed and manufactured to meet specific application requirements, rather than relying on standard, ‘one-size-fits-all’ products.

Each system is meticulously engineered and built to align with customer expectations and rigorous Australian standards, with the aim of ensuring optimal performance in the harsh conditions of underground mining.

Compliance with relevant safety and quality standards is non-negotiable in the mining industry.

According to ACE NSW regional manager Shane Wilson, ACE equipment not only meets but often exceeds the standards outlined by Australian regulatory bodies.

“By adhering to these standards, we ensure that our electrical and mechanical conveyor equipment provides safe and reliable solutions for our clients, reducing risks and enhancing operational stability,” Wilson told Australian Mining.

ACE also simulates operational conditions from its workshops before dispatching equipment, which can significantly minimise the risk of issues once installed on site.

ACE performs load testing of substations in its workshop in Somersby, NSW, and pulley load testing from its workshop in Mackay, Queensland.

Wilson believes a key element of ACE’s success is its collaboration with leading industry stakeholders.

“By aligning ourselves with reputable names such as Ampcontrol, Littlefuse, Schneider, NHP and ABB, we gain access to cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions that enhance our equipment’s performance and reliability,” he said.

As an authorised value partner, ACE has direct access to ABB’s engineering team, allowing it to incorporate the latest advancements and improvements into its products. Through this partnership, ACE aims to ensure its conveyor equipment integrates the latest technological developments and adheres to the highest standards of quality.

To provide local support and quick response times in the Bowen Basin, ACE collaborates with strategic conveyor partner, Milek Engineering.

“This local partnership ensures that we can deliver timely assistance and support, which is critical for minimising downtime and maintaining operational efficiency,” ACE Queensland branch manager Scott Manley told Australian Mining.

“Furthermore, ACE sources all protection devices directly from original equipment manufacturers or certified partners, which guarantees the authenticity and quality of components, ensuring they meet or exceed industry standards for safety and performance.”

Tailored solutions for optimal performance

ACE’s commitment to working with major equipment suppliers across various domains, such as motors, transformers, gearboxes, hydraulics and switchgear, enables it to offer customised solutions tailored to the specific needs of each mining operation.

“By integrating the best components and technologies into our systems, we deliver solutions that are not only safe and reliable but also cost-effective and efficient,” Wilson said.

ACE’s dedication to custom manufacturing, adherence to Australian standards, and strategic partnerships with leading industry players underscores the business’ commitment to providing the best possible solutions for its clients.

By investing in high-quality, compliant equipment, mining operations can help to ensure operational efficiency and the safety of their workforce, ultimately contributing to a more productive and secure mining environment.

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.