Excavating efficiency

Volvo has kept operator comfort front of mind with the EC950E excavator.

With the combination of operator comfort and increased efficiency, the Volvo EC950E is a great choice for a mine site.

Mine sites can often be noisy and chaotic, posing a challenge to operator comfort and concentration.

Recognising the physical demands placed on operators, features like a low-noise cab, a fuel-efficient machine and comfortable working conditions can make a long day fly by for an operator. Luckily, the Volvo EC950E excavator ticks all these boxes – and then some.

As the official distributor for Volvo equipment in Australia, CJD Equipment has seen thousands of vehicles come and go, but the EC950E excavator has stood the test of time.

“The EC950E was introduced to the market about six years ago, deliberately sized to be the ideal loader to the Volvo A60 articulated dump truck,” CJD Equipment national product manager for Volvo CE Hayden Grant said. “Volvo has a strong commitment to environmental awareness and safety for the people working around the site and those servicing the product throughout all their business interests.

“Some of Volvo’s core values are safety, sustainability and operator comfort. The company has been leaning into innovation and design and the industry is starting to adopt them as standard.

“Representing Volvo puts CJD at the forefront of manufacturing technology and machine developments.”

A standout feature of the EC950E excavator is its cycle time – the time a machine requires to complete all of its operations in one piece.

With its newly developed and fully electro-hydraulic system, combined with the high power and torque from the Volvo D16 engine, the cycle time for the EC950E excavator is cut to a minimum.

“It is important to match your equipment to the size of the job that you are working on to be cost-effective, reduce the number of cycles and eliminate unnecessary idle times,” Grant said.

“Faster cycle times can help you load significantly more tonnes per hour.”

Put simply, the quicker cycle time allows operators to do more with less, increasing efficiency across the whole operation. And the fuel savings don’t hurt, either.

“Volvo’s D16 engine has Volvo’s trademark high kilowatt rating with high torque at low rotational speeds, which gives the EC950E outstanding fuel economy,” Grant said.

Volvo’s advanced hydraulic system delivers immense power to perform heavy-duty tasks with precision, enabling faster digging and loading cycles. By utilising Volvo’s unique ECO mode, which optimises the hydraulic system to reduce loss of flow and pressure, the EC950E allows for an increase in cycle times. Operators can select the best work mode for the task at hand in an effort to reduce fuel consumption and optimise the overall energy efficiency of the excavator.

Designed for productivity, operators can utilise Volvo’s state-of-the-art telematics system CareTrack, a GPS monitoring program that works with the EC950E’s diagnostic system to reduce fuel costs, optimise machine and operator performance, and manage service and maintenance to maximise uptime.

“Volvo’s CareTrack system keeps the customer fully aware where the machine is, its operational status, fuel usage, and service requirements in real-time,” Grant said.

It might seem simple, but having reminders about servicing can make a big difference to a site’s uptime. Such reminders mean there is less chance of a machine being out of service for a longer period of time, while also allowing operators to work around scheduled service times.

All of these features are very welcome and make for a great machine, but where the EC950E really stands out is in terms of operator comfort and safety.

“It’s the little things that put Volvo apart from the competition, like the strong and efficient air-conditioning system, comfortable air suspension seat, cab layout, excellent visibility and the design strength of the machines body,” Grant said.

For operator convenience and ease of use, the EC950E cab features a comfortable, spacious and low-noise environment, with ergonomically positioned joysticks, keypad and LCD monitor.

Viscous cab mounts support the cab and help to reduce shock and vibration levels, while sound-absorbing lining helps to further reduce noise. Air is distributed through the cab via 14 different vents, and the large windows and doors provide greater visibility.

“The air-conditioning provides positive pressurisation to the cab, eliminating dust ingression, and when fitted with the optional HEPA filters it provides the operator with a very clean and safe environment,” Grant said.

For controllability, Volvo has designed the operator seat with ergonomics in mind, featuring 12 different adjustments that can be moved independently along with the joystick console to accommodate the operator.

The seat can also be heated and cooled depending on the working climate, and can be adjusted through four levels of height.

The Volvo team is also thinking of operator comfort outside of the cab.

With boom float function, the boom is able to float following the terrain, making it easier for operators to complete grading and finish jobs.

“The EC950E stands out in terms of safety,” Grant said. “Rear vision and optional side vision cameras reduce the risk of damage when manoeuvring.

“Ground-level servicing and grouped grease banks minimise downtime and reduce the need to climb on the machine.”

The well-balanced machine also provides the opportunity to optimise bucket size to match digging conditions and material weight.

When they’re all added up, these features make the EC950E excavator a perfect vehicle for a busy mine site. But the support doesn’t stop there.

After a Volvo machine has been purchased from CJD, customers can continue to receive after-sales support and advice.

“CJD has a very strong reputation for customer satisfaction and 24-hour after-sales service for parts and service support,” Grant said.

“CJD has been a Western Australian Volvo dealer since 1992 and we have been the national dealer and distributor since 2002.

“We have had a strong 30-year relationship with Volvo, and this has allowed us to develop our product range and our reputation with Volvo as a strong, reliable and successful dealer for the Volvo product.”

This feature appeared in the August 2023 issue of Australian Mining.