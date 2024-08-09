EVZ wins Rio Tinto contract

Image: ChameleonsEye/shutterstock.com

EVZ, a prominent provider of innovative engineering solutions, has announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Brockman Engineering, has been awarded a contract with Rio Tinto.

Valued at $23 million, the contract involves the design, procurement and construction of bulk process water tanks for Rio Tinto’s seawater desalination plant in Dampier, Western Australia.

The project marks a strategic win for EVZ, reinforcing its position as a key player in the energy and resources sectors.

Design and procurement activities are set to commence immediately, with mobilisation to the site planned for December 2024. The project is expected to reach completion by the last quarter of 2025.

EVZ expects the new contract to contribute positively to the company’s revenue and earnings in the 2024–25 financial year (FY25) and FY26, further diversifying the company’s project portfolio and strengthening its presence in the mining industry.

In June 2023, Rio Tinto announced it plans to invest $395 million into a desalination plant in Western Australia, with the aim of supporting water supply for its coastal operations.

The desalination plant in Dampier will be a part of Rio’s iron ore port operations, with the potential to provide four gigalitres of water per year with the potential to increase to eight gigalitres.

Construction on the plant will begin this year, subject to relevant approvals, with the desalination plant expected to be operational and producing water by 2026.

Plant construction is expected to create up to 300 jobs.