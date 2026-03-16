Evolution recognised again in S&P Global sustainability rankings

Image: Evolution Mining

For the second year in a row, Evolution Mining has made the high ranking list with a score of 68 for S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Assessed out of 100, Evolution said that the score recognises the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

“We take pride in fostering a culture that values sustainability and strives for continued improvement, leaving a positive impact on the communities where we operate,” the company said.

The 2026 Sustainability Yearbook by S&P Global considered over 9200 companies from the 2025 CSA, with 206 companies from the mining industry.

The credit rating agency said that out of the 9200 companies, only 848 achieved yearbook membership, underscoring “the rigor of the CSA”, and the increasingly competitive bar for inclusion.

“We recognise that these results are achieved against a backdrop of competing priorities and real-world constraints,” S&P Global head of corporate solutions and engagement Robert Dornau said.

“Yet the companies represented in this yearbook demonstrate that credible sustainability performance remains possible and measurable when embedded into governance, strategy, risk management, and operational decision-making.

“Their progress signals where the global market is heading, toward stronger comparability, higher expectations for proof of impact, and a rising premium on trust.”

The CSA’s highlighted criteria included environmental dimensions such as biodiversity, climate strategy, waste and pollutants, and water; this segment was weighted the heaviest, with a 37 per cent coverage.

Following closely was social dimensions, which accounted for 32 per cent of the score, covering community relations, human capital management, and occupational health and safety.

Governance and economic dimensions covered 31 per cent of the criteria, and covered business ethics and corporate governance.

Read more: Strategy rather than luck is key to industry growth, says Evolution’s Jake Klein

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