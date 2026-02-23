Evolution banks cash to fuel copper-gold expansion

Image: Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining is moving to aggressively convert record cash flows into long-term copper and gold growth, unveiling a multi-project expansion plan designed to lift production and returns well into the 2030s.

Presenting at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference, managing director and chief executive officer Lawrie Conway pointed to a step-change in financial performance, with record group cash flow of $608 million and underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.04 billion for for the first half of the 2025-26 financial year (FY26), delivering a 57 per cent margin.

With gearing reduced to 6 per cent and $967 million in cash on hand, Evolution has shifted firmly into growth mode. The company has approved the E22 block cave at Northparkes, a $545 million investment that will support a transition to an 8 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) operation and generate returns of 28 per cent at base case metal prices and 38 per cent at upside prices. First production is targeted from the end of FY30.

At Ernest Henry, the $160 million Bert deposit will unlock latent mill capacity and is forecast to deliver returns of 23 per cent at base case prices and 48 per cent at upside prices, with an estimated seven-year mine life from first-half FY29.

Evolution is maintaining FY26 production guidance of 710,000–780,000 ounces of gold and 70,000–80,000 tonnes of copper, while tightening group AISC guidance to $US1150–$US1230 per ounce.

Backed by its 26th consecutive dividend and a policy targeting, 50 per cent of annual group cash flow to shareholders, Evolution is positioning itself not just as a gold producer riding high prices, but as a diversified gold-copper growth story banking today’s margins to fund tomorrow’s tonnes.